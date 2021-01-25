Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
318
318
318
318
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,027
1,128.12
1,222.83
1,426.67
Net Worth
1,345
1,446.12
1,540.83
1,744.67
Minority Interest
Debt
1,265.7
1,241.69
780.57
579.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,610.7
2,687.81
2,321.4
2,324.52
Fixed Assets
2,497.97
2,543.95
1,651.91
1,225.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.89
10.8
10.73
9.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-247.57
-55.98
210.18
353.94
Inventories
456.38
484.55
409.32
425.03
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
139.23
210.76
137.83
105.84
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
243.35
338.02
375.06
238.16
Sundry Creditors
-845.48
-800.39
-607.15
-345.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-241.05
-288.92
-104.88
-69.63
Cash
351.41
189.04
448.58
734.78
Total Assets
2,610.7
2,687.81
2,321.4
2,324.52
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.