Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹7.6
Prev. Close₹7.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.37
Day's High₹7.6
Day's Low₹7.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)114
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
318
318
318
318
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,027
1,128.12
1,222.83
1,426.67
Net Worth
1,345
1,446.12
1,540.83
1,744.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2,877.09
3,033.4
2,437.18
2,375.48
yoy growth (%)
-5.15
24.46
2.59
-10.04
Raw materials
-2,209.57
-2,232.73
-1,726.24
-1,715.84
As % of sales
76.79
73.6
70.82
72.23
Employee costs
-123.54
-130.4
-124.13
-116.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-207.6
-88.96
-85.01
-141.24
Depreciation
-67.32
-66.24
-64.47
-66.81
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.64
Working capital
254.01
204.15
-308.36
-14.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.15
24.46
2.59
-10.04
Op profit growth
-63.67
11.15
55.33
-14.63
EBIT growth
-105.47
10.87
149.63
-11.07
Net profit growth
133.34
-6.21
-32.53
-1.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
3,111.44
2,654.01
2,578.12
2,847.14
3,330.56
Excise Duty
69.93
208.56
191.83
206.15
263.94
Net Sales
3,041.51
2,445.45
2,386.29
2,640.98
3,066.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.36
5.04
9.9
7.71
14.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,156.7
|256.45
|2,16,064.04
|246.65
|0.31
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
255.73
|81.57
|23,812.49
|108.67
|0.04
|2,163.43
|43.21
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
521.05
|15.26
|15,231.74
|364.26
|0.95
|2,792.59
|369.75
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
499.55
|48.41
|13,616.99
|108.27
|0.87
|2,145.72
|133.09
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
23.42
|25.62
|12,011.17
|170.63
|2.12
|1,716.99
|8.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
SANJAY SURESH SHAH
Director
SUNIL SURESHCHANDRA SHETH
Managing Director
PRAFUL AMICHAND SHAH
Whole-time Director
ALOK PRAFUL SHAH
Company Secretary
KAMLESH BALVANTRAI VYAS
Whole-time Director
SUHAIL PRAFUL SHAH
Director
KETAN ARUNCHANDRA JARIWALA
Director
DEEPAK NARANDAS SHAH
Additional Director
KRUTI GANPAT KOTHARI
Tulsi Krupa Arcade First Floor,
Pune Kumbaria Road Dhumbal,
Gujarat - 395010
Tel: 91-0261-2311197/615
Website: http://www.gardenvareli.com
Email: sharedepartment@gardenvareli.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Garden Silk Mills Ltd is one of the leaders in Indian Textile Industry, with particular strength in Polyester Filament based textiles and yarns. The companys products and services include textiles, wh...
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Reports by Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd
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