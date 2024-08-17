iifl-logo

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
7.6
(-4.40%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:32:16 PM

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹7.6

Prev. Close

₹7.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹14.37

Day's High

₹7.6

Day's Low

₹7.6

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

114

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:19 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 42.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

318

318

318

318

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,027

1,128.12

1,222.83

1,426.67

Net Worth

1,345

1,446.12

1,540.83

1,744.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2,877.09

3,033.4

2,437.18

2,375.48

yoy growth (%)

-5.15

24.46

2.59

-10.04

Raw materials

-2,209.57

-2,232.73

-1,726.24

-1,715.84

As % of sales

76.79

73.6

70.82

72.23

Employee costs

-123.54

-130.4

-124.13

-116.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-207.6

-88.96

-85.01

-141.24

Depreciation

-67.32

-66.24

-64.47

-66.81

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.64

Working capital

254.01

204.15

-308.36

-14.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.15

24.46

2.59

-10.04

Op profit growth

-63.67

11.15

55.33

-14.63

EBIT growth

-105.47

10.87

149.63

-11.07

Net profit growth

133.34

-6.21

-32.53

-1.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

3,111.44

2,654.01

2,578.12

2,847.14

3,330.56

Excise Duty

69.93

208.56

191.83

206.15

263.94

Net Sales

3,041.51

2,445.45

2,386.29

2,640.98

3,066.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.36

5.04

9.9

7.71

14.64

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,156.7

256.452,16,064.04246.650.3111,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

255.73

81.5723,812.49108.670.042,163.4343.21

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

521.05

15.2615,231.74364.260.952,792.59369.75

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

499.55

48.4113,616.99108.270.872,145.72133.09

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

23.42

25.6212,011.17170.632.121,716.998.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

SANJAY SURESH SHAH

Director

SUNIL SURESHCHANDRA SHETH

Managing Director

PRAFUL AMICHAND SHAH

Whole-time Director

ALOK PRAFUL SHAH

Company Secretary

KAMLESH BALVANTRAI VYAS

Whole-time Director

SUHAIL PRAFUL SHAH

Director

KETAN ARUNCHANDRA JARIWALA

Director

DEEPAK NARANDAS SHAH

Additional Director

KRUTI GANPAT KOTHARI

Registered Office

Tulsi Krupa Arcade First Floor,

Pune Kumbaria Road Dhumbal,

Gujarat - 395010

Tel: 91-0261-2311197/615

Website: http://www.gardenvareli.com

Email: sharedepartment@gardenvareli.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Garden Silk Mills Ltd is one of the leaders in Indian Textile Industry, with particular strength in Polyester Filament based textiles and yarns. The companys products and services include textiles, wh...
Read More

Reports by Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd

QUICKLINKS FOR Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited. All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.