GenXAI Analytics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.19
0.19
0.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.57
1.77
0.81
Net Worth
4.76
1.96
1
Minority Interest
Debt
4.11
0.83
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.05
0.02
Total Liabilities
8.88
2.84
1.18
Fixed Assets
2.08
1.28
0.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.17
0.19
Networking Capital
2.84
-0.03
-0.68
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.73
2.23
1.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.45
1.64
0.29
Sundry Creditors
-0.65
-0.95
-0.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.69
-2.95
-1.68
Cash
3.86
1.41
0.94
Total Assets
8.9
2.83
1.2
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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