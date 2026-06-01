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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.19
0.19
0.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.57
1.77
0.81
Net Worth
4.76
1.96
1
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
28.53
24.07
16.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.53
24.07
16.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0.14
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,253.9
|15.62
|8,15,480.75
|14,526
|4.88
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,159.75
|15.69
|4,70,355.02
|7,975
|4.14
|38,641
|199.41
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,184.35
|25.75
|3,21,392.93
|-900
|4.56
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
204.2
|17.66
|2,14,349.02
|3,037.1
|5.38
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,483.2
|36
|1,45,346.8
|541.3
|3.44
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Rakesh Agarwal
WTD & Executive Director
Lakshmi Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Raj Kishor Khaware
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manan Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shobhit Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Agarwal
3rd Flr Tower-7 Plot No.7,
Teachers Colony Baba MarketDCM,
Rajasthan - 302021
Tel: +91 92160 43668
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Summary
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