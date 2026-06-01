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GenXAI Analytics Ltd Share Price Live

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Option

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GenXAI Analytics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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GenXAI Analytics Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Jun, 2026|05:53 PM
Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.28%

Non-Promoter- 9.71%

Institutions: 9.71%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

GenXAI Analytics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.19

0.19

0.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.57

1.77

0.81

Net Worth

4.76

1.96

1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

28.53

24.07

16.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.53

24.07

16.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

0.14

0.04

GenXAI Analytics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,253.9

15.628,15,480.7514,5264.8858,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,159.75

15.694,70,355.027,9754.1438,641199.41

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,184.35

25.753,21,392.93-9004.5612,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

204.2

17.662,14,349.023,037.15.3818,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,483.2

361,45,346.8541.33.4412,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GenXAI Analytics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Rakesh Agarwal

WTD & Executive Director

Lakshmi Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Raj Kishor Khaware

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manan Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shobhit Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Agarwal

Registered Office

3rd Flr Tower-7 Plot No.7,

Teachers Colony Baba MarketDCM,

Rajasthan - 302021

Tel: +91 92160 43668

Website: https://www.genxai.com/

Email: secretarial@genxai.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by GenXAI Analytics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GenXAI Analytics Ltd share price today?

The GenXAI Analytics Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of GenXAI Analytics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GenXAI Analytics Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 01 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of GenXAI Analytics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GenXAI Analytics Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 01 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GenXAI Analytics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GenXAI Analytics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GenXAI Analytics Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 01 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of GenXAI Analytics Ltd?

GenXAI Analytics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GenXAI Analytics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GenXAI Analytics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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