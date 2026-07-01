Gleam Up Jwel Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.15
-0.16
-0.24
-0.18
Net Worth
9.87
9.86
9.78
9.84
Minority Interest
Debt
5.39
5.26
5.22
5.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.26
15.12
15
15.03
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.04
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0.02
Networking Capital
15.17
15.04
14.9
14.96
Inventories
3.04
3.05
3.04
3.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.4
9.01
9.36
10.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.34
7.41
7.28
7.27
Sundry Creditors
-13.7
-1.64
-1.7
-2.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.91
-2.79
-3.08
-3.01
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.09
0.03
Total Assets
15.25
15.13
14.99
15.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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