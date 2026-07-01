iifl-logo

Gleam Up Jwel Limited Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
17.27
(4.98%)
Jul 1, 2026|09:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Gleam Up Jwel Limited

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.15

-0.16

-0.24

-0.18

Net Worth

9.87

9.86

9.78

9.84

Minority Interest

Debt

5.39

5.26

5.22

5.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.26

15.12

15

15.03

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.04

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0.02

Networking Capital

15.17

15.04

14.9

14.96

Inventories

3.04

3.05

3.04

3.04

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.4

9.01

9.36

10.03

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.34

7.41

7.28

7.27

Sundry Creditors

-13.7

-1.64

-1.7

-2.37

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.91

-2.79

-3.08

-3.01

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.09

0.03

Total Assets

15.25

15.13

14.99

15.02

Gleam Fabmat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gleam Up Jwel Limited

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.