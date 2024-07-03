Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹17.27
Prev. Close₹16.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.72
Day's High₹17.27
Day's Low₹17.27
52 Week's High₹16.45
52 Week's Low₹10.11
Book Value₹9.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.3
P/E137.08
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.15
-0.16
-0.24
-0.18
Net Worth
9.87
9.86
9.78
9.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
24.28
5.15
34.64
yoy growth (%)
371.49
-85.13
Raw materials
-23.96
-5.04
-33.38
As % of sales
98.68
97.98
96.34
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.05
-0.01
Working capital
-0.02
0.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
371.49
-85.13
Op profit growth
-98.51
-382.59
EBIT growth
-98.12
-58.71
Net profit growth
-55.19
104.19
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,143.25
|343.06
|3,94,967.77
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,051.15
|333.51
|47,689.88
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,253.55
|43.58
|41,112.63
|524.31
|0.74
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
273.85
|17.35
|21,584.79
|288.55
|2.17
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
466.65
|76.78
|14,944.95
|64.47
|0.65
|607.65
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Amit Gupta
Executive Director
Jagdip Panachand Vora
Non Executive Director
Kotar Mayabhai Bhikhabhai
Non Executive Director
Pushpa Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ankit Rastogi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kapil Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arjun Dhingra
5504/15 G/F Basti HarpoolSingh,
Sadar Bazar North Delhi,
Delhi - 110006
Tel: 91-80682 11160
Website: http://www.gfl.org.in
Email: info@gfl.org.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Glaam Up Jwel Limited was initially incorporated as Gleam Fabmat Limited on June 21, 2018 at Delhi. Pursuant to Business Takeover Agreement dated September 15, 2018, the Company acquired the business ...
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Reports by Gleam Up Jwel Limited
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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