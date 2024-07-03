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Gleam Up Jwel Limited Share Price Live

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17.27
(4.98%)
Jul 1, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open17.27
  • Day's High17.27
  • 52 Wk High16.45
  • Prev. Close16.45
  • Day's Low17.27
  • 52 Wk Low 10.11
  • Turnover (lac)1.72
  • P/E137.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.97
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gleam Up Jwel Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹17.27

Prev. Close

₹16.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.72

Day's High

₹17.27

Day's Low

₹17.27

52 Week's High

₹16.45

52 Week's Low

₹10.11

Book Value

₹9.97

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.3

P/E

137.08

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Gleam Up Jwel Limited Corporate Action

5 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Nov, 2025

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5 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Gleam Up Jwel Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Gleam Up Jwel Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Jul, 2026|08:43 PM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.68%

Non-Promoter- 72.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Gleam Up Jwel Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.15

-0.16

-0.24

-0.18

Net Worth

9.87

9.86

9.78

9.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

24.28

5.15

34.64

yoy growth (%)

371.49

-85.13

Raw materials

-23.96

-5.04

-33.38

As % of sales

98.68

97.98

96.34

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.05

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.05

-0.01

Working capital

-0.02

0.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

371.49

-85.13

Op profit growth

-98.51

-382.59

EBIT growth

-98.12

-58.71

Net profit growth

-55.19

104.19

View Ratios

No Record Found

Gleam Up Jwel Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,143.25

343.063,94,967.77343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,051.15

333.5147,689.8851.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,253.55

43.5841,112.63524.310.741,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

273.85

17.3521,584.79288.552.1719,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

466.65

76.7814,944.9564.470.65607.6542.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gleam Up Jwel Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Amit Gupta

Executive Director

Jagdip Panachand Vora

Non Executive Director

Kotar Mayabhai Bhikhabhai

Non Executive Director

Pushpa Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ankit Rastogi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kapil Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arjun Dhingra

Registered Office

5504/15 G/F Basti HarpoolSingh,

Sadar Bazar North Delhi,

Delhi - 110006

Tel: 91-80682 11160

Website: http://www.gfl.org.in

Email: info@gfl.org.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Glaam Up Jwel Limited was initially incorporated as Gleam Fabmat Limited on June 21, 2018 at Delhi. Pursuant to Business Takeover Agreement dated September 15, 2018, the Company acquired the business ...
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Reports by Gleam Up Jwel Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Gleam Up Jwel Limited share price today?

The Gleam Up Jwel Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gleam Up Jwel Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gleam Up Jwel Limited is ₹17.30 Cr. as of 01 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gleam Up Jwel Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Gleam Up Jwel Limited is 137.08 and 1.65 as of 01 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gleam Up Jwel Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gleam Up Jwel Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gleam Up Jwel Limited is ₹10.11 and ₹16.45 as of 01 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Gleam Up Jwel Limited?

Gleam Up Jwel Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.49%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 62.23%, 6 Month at 47.27%, 3 Month at 27.42% and 1 Month at 10.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gleam Up Jwel Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Gleam Up Jwel Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 27.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.31 %

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