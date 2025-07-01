The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 23rd November, 2025 to Saturday, 29th November, 2025 Pursuant to the Regulation 42 and all other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 23rd November 2025 to Saturday, 29th November 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 07th Annual General Meeting of Gleam Fabmat Limited (the Company) to be held on Saturday, 22nd November 2025 at 03:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means.