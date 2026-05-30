Board Meeting 30 May 2026 26 May 2026

Glaam Up Jwel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Glaam Up Jwel Limited (formerly known as Gleam Fabmat Limited) is scheduled to be held on Saturday 30th May 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office Flat No.1111-A 11th Floor Indra Prakash Building 21 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 India to consider and approve the following matters(s):To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year and Year ended 31st March 2026. and To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson as the Board think fit which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of M/s Glaam Up Jwel Limited (formerly known as Gleam Fabmat Limited) at their meeting held on Today i.e. Saturday, 30th May 2026, at the registered office of the Company situated at Flat No.1111-A, 11th Floor, Indra Prakash Building 21, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001, has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2026)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 11 Feb 2026

Appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor for the financial Year 2025-2026

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Gleam Fabmat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Gleam Fabmat Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 11th November 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office Flat No.1111-A 11th Floor Indra Prakash Building 21 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 India To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30th September 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Gleam Fabmat Limited at their meeting held on Tuesday, 11th November 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. 1111-A, 11th Floor, Indra Prakash Building 21, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001 has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Gleam Fabmat Limited at their meeting held on Tuesday, 11th November 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. 1111-A, 11th Floor, Indra Prakash Building 21, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001 has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015) read with Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulations, as amended from time to time, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 05, 2025 at registered office of the Company at Office Flat No.1111-A, 11th Floor, Indra Prakash Building 21, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110 001, India on, has considered and approved the matters mentioned in attached outcome TO CHANGE THE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT (RTA) OF THE COMPANY ALTERATION OF REGISTERED OFFICE CLAUSE OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2025 16 Oct 2025