This is to inform you about the 07th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of M/s. Gleam Fabmat Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 03:30 P.M.(IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the business set forth in the Notice of the AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 34 and other provisions, as applicable, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25, comprising Notice for the 07th AGM and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 along with Auditors Reports thereon, Directors Report, and other reports required to be annexed thereto, is enclosed herewith. This is to inform you about the 07th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of M/s. Gleam Fabmat Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 03:30 P.M.(IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the business set forth in the Notice of the AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 34 and other provisions, as applicable, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25, comprising Notice for the 07th AGM and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 along with Auditors Reports thereon, Directors Report, and other reports required to be annexed thereto, is enclosed herewith. In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of the 07th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 29th November, 2025 at 03:30 P.M. (Originally started on 03:35 P.M.) through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-visual means(OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.11.2025) Details regarding Voting Results of 07th Annual General Meeting of M/s Gleam Fabmat Limited under regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.12.2025)