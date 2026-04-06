Global Defence Industries Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.53
1.2
1.2
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.23
0.48
0.68
1.84
Net Worth
2.76
1.68
1.88
2.08
Minority Interest
Debt
1.22
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.99
1.68
1.88
2.08
Fixed Assets
1.27
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.46
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.65
1.45
1.8
0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.53
1.48
1.82
0.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.55
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.33
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.56
0.23
0.07
2.03
Total Assets
3.99
1.68
1.87
2.08
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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