Goldline Pharmaceutical Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,834.4
|100.85
|4,40,134.01
|705.44
|0.87
|5,651.21
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,700.75
|69.14
|1,77,883.86
|598
|0.45
|2,578
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,358.95
|66.05
|1,47,526.68
|577
|0.14
|2,547
|249.82
Lupin Ltd
LUPIN
2,459.75
|20.34
|1,12,463.67
|2,163.69
|0.49
|5,152.26
|595.44
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,362.85
|24.03
|1,10,088.66
|616.88
|1.17
|4,256.93
|411.55
No Record Found
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