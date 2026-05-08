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Sector-
Open-
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Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
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Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.9
2.3
2
Preference Capital
1.81
1.81
1.81
Reserves
1.65
3.76
2.08
Net Worth
10.36
7.87
5.89
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,834.4
|100.85
|4,40,134.01
|705.44
|0.87
|5,651.21
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,700.75
|69.14
|1,77,883.86
|598
|0.45
|2,578
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,358.95
|66.05
|1,47,526.68
|577
|0.14
|2,547
|249.82
Lupin Ltd
LUPIN
2,459.75
|20.34
|1,12,463.67
|2,163.69
|0.49
|5,152.26
|595.44
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,362.85
|24.03
|1,10,088.66
|616.88
|1.17
|4,256.93
|411.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
AMOL LAXMIKANT MUJUMDAR
WTD & Executive Director
Swapan Prernprakash Khandelwal
Executive Director
Prashant Shriknshna Karkare
Executive Director
Avinash Pandurang Ambulkar
Non Executive Director
Prashant Vithal Rahate
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mehul Hari Ranade
Independent Non Exe. Director
Renuka Saurabh Borole
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shraddha Kiran Kulkarni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchi Sanket Modi
103 F-1 Leela Apartment Shilpa,
HSG Society Shanidham Narendra,
Maharashtra - 440015
Tel: +91 712 278 6666
Website: http://www.goldlinepharma.in
Email: info@goldlinepharma.in
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Summary
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Reports by Goldline Pharmaceutical Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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