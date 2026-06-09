Gourmet Gateway India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.41
13.62
4.3
2.91
Preference Capital
1.53
1.43
30.1
0
Reserves
45.01
37.23
15.16
2.03
Net Worth
60.95
52.28
49.56
4.94
Minority Interest
Debt
0.93
2.23
2.64
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.83
0.9
0.66
0
Total Liabilities
62.71
55.41
52.86
4.94
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.07
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
58.66
55.06
48.86
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.85
0.76
0.27
0.03
Networking Capital
2.67
-0.5
3.6
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.44
2.38
0.28
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.87
0.2
3.53
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-2.54
-2.1
-0.09
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.98
-0.12
-0.01
Cash
0.49
0.01
0.14
4.92
Total Assets
62.71
55.4
52.87
4.94
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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