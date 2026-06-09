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Gourmet Gateway India Ltd Balance Sheet

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15.74
(3.48%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:33:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.41

13.62

4.3

2.91

Preference Capital

1.53

1.43

30.1

0

Reserves

45.01

37.23

15.16

2.03

Net Worth

60.95

52.28

49.56

4.94

Minority Interest

Debt

0.93

2.23

2.64

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.83

0.9

0.66

0

Total Liabilities

62.71

55.41

52.86

4.94

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.07

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

58.66

55.06

48.86

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.85

0.76

0.27

0.03

Networking Capital

2.67

-0.5

3.6

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.44

2.38

0.28

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.87

0.2

3.53

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-2.54

-2.1

-0.09

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.98

-0.12

-0.01

Cash

0.49

0.01

0.14

4.92

Total Assets

62.71

55.4

52.87

4.94

Gourmet Gateway : related Articles

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