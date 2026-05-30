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Gourmet Gateway India Ltd Board Meeting

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15.21
(4.97%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Gourmet Gateway CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202623 May 2026
Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors bearing serial no. 01/BM/2026-27 of M/s Gourmet Gateway India Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday 30th May 2026. Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of preponement of Board Meeting to be held on 29th May, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.05.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting prior Intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 13.02.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Quarterly Results- Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday, 13th November, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202530 Sep 2025
Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors held on i.e. Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Board Meeting5 Sep 20255 Sep 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting19 Aug 202519 Aug 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th August, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 Aug 202512 Aug 2025
Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 14th August 2025 pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202520 Jun 2025
Allotment of 26,65,242 equity shares Equity Shares upon conversion of Complusory Convertible Preference Shares Appointment of Mr. Sudhanshu Singhal (DIN: 08167554) as an Additional Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company

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