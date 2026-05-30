Board Meeting 29 May 2026 23 May 2026

Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors bearing serial no. 01/BM/2026-27 of M/s Gourmet Gateway India Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday 30th May 2026. Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of preponement of Board Meeting to be held on 29th May, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting prior Intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 13.02.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Quarterly Results- Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday, 13th November, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2025 30 Sep 2025

Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors held on i.e. Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 5 Sep 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th August, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 12 Aug 2025

Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 14th August 2025 pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025