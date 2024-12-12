|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|4 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|6:179
|1810
|6:179 Right Issue of Equity Shares
|6:179 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD., (500300) RECORD DATE 10.01.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.1810/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 179 (One Hundred and Seventy Nine) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 10/01/2024 DR-693/2023-2024 *Note: As per Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.1812/- per share is to be paid as Rs.453/- per share on Application and Rs.1812/-per share on One or Upto three additional Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.01.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance.Read More
Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.