AGM 16/09/2025 Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 01:00 PM and concluded at 01:45 PM. Outcome of the same attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2025) The Outcome of annual General meeting of the Company attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 16.09.2025)