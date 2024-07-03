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Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd Share Price Live

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7.56
(0.27%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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  • Open7.55
  • Day's High7.56
  • 52 Wk High10.5
  • Prev. Close7.54
  • Day's Low7.55
  • 52 Wk Low 5.62
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

₹7.55

Prev. Close

₹7.54

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹7.56

Day's Low

₹7.55

52 Week's High

₹10.5

52 Week's Low

₹5.62

Book Value

₹7.05

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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5 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:49 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.16%

Non-Promoter- 90.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.86

4.86

4.86

4.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

-0.72

-0.72

-0.72

Net Worth

4.19

4.14

4.14

4.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.89

7.77

0.55

0.86

yoy growth (%)

-62.73

1,296.71

-35.33

-9.35

Raw materials

-2.77

-7.42

-0.49

-0.7

As % of sales

95.91

95.53

88.73

82.27

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.11

-0.03

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.12

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

-1

-0.93

0.15

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.73

1,296.71

-35.33

-9.35

Op profit growth

-172.94

-141.6

-879.12

3.63

EBIT growth

-89.01

562.48

34.84

3.63

Net profit growth

-88.26

602.14

34.84

-100.96

View Ratios

No Record Found

Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

349.75

25.336,341.6282.5601,807274.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

498.5

21.443,292.5948.860.6707.33427.59

KS Smart Technlogies Limited

176.25

02,891.73-0.1802.0313.52

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

228.05

21.211,438.2717.390.84591.78311.24

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

60.76

64.641,208.217.720.82527.0597.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Hari Prasad Khetan

Non Executive Director

Usha Hariprasad Khetan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandu Bhai Dhanabhai Vaghela

Director

Ashaben Daujibhai Sharma

Independent Director

Shaileshbhai Chauhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Ramchandani

Registered Office

403/A Shivalik Opp Saffron Bld,

Panchvati Ambawadi,

Gujarat - 380007

Tel: -

Website: http://www.hitechwindingsystems.com

Email: hitechwindingsystemsltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Gujarat Winding Systems Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Hi- Tech Winding Systems Private Limited in March 1988 as a Private Limited Company at Gujarat. The Company converted into Public Limited ...
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Reports by Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd is ₹3.67 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd is 0 and 1.07 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd is ₹5.62 and ₹10.5 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd?

Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.26%, 3 Years at 75.86%, 1 Year at 7.69%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at -3.82% and 1 Month at -13.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.83 %

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