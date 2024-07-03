Invest wise with Expert advice
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No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPaper
Open₹7.55
Prev. Close₹7.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.56
Day's Low₹7.55
52 Week's High₹10.5
52 Week's Low₹5.62
Book Value₹7.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.86
4.86
4.86
4.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
-0.72
-0.72
-0.72
Net Worth
4.19
4.14
4.14
4.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.89
7.77
0.55
0.86
yoy growth (%)
-62.73
1,296.71
-35.33
-9.35
Raw materials
-2.77
-7.42
-0.49
-0.7
As % of sales
95.91
95.53
88.73
82.27
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.11
-0.03
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.12
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
-1
-0.93
0.15
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.73
1,296.71
-35.33
-9.35
Op profit growth
-172.94
-141.6
-879.12
3.63
EBIT growth
-89.01
562.48
34.84
3.63
Net profit growth
-88.26
602.14
34.84
-100.96
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
349.75
|25.33
|6,341.62
|82.56
|0
|1,807
|274.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
498.5
|21.44
|3,292.59
|48.86
|0.6
|707.33
|427.59
KS Smart Technlogies Limited
176.25
|0
|2,891.73
|-0.18
|0
|2.03
|13.52
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
228.05
|21.21
|1,438.27
|17.39
|0.84
|591.78
|311.24
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
60.76
|64.64
|1,208.21
|7.72
|0.82
|527.05
|97.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Hari Prasad Khetan
Non Executive Director
Usha Hariprasad Khetan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandu Bhai Dhanabhai Vaghela
Director
Ashaben Daujibhai Sharma
Independent Director
Shaileshbhai Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Ramchandani
403/A Shivalik Opp Saffron Bld,
Panchvati Ambawadi,
Gujarat - 380007
Tel: -
Website: http://www.hitechwindingsystems.com
Email: hitechwindingsystemsltd@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Gujarat Winding Systems Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Hi- Tech Winding Systems Private Limited in March 1988 as a Private Limited Company at Gujarat. The Company converted into Public Limited ...
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Reports by Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd
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