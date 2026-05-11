|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2026
|5 May 2026
|Audited Results Financial Results for Quarter & Year ended on March 31, 2026 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING, DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 AND SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER & YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:11.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|4 Feb 2026
|29 Jan 2026
|Gujarat Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) Regulation 33 and other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 4 2026 to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Further inform that the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company by Designated Person and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from Jnauary 1 2026 till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 Nov 2025
|19 Nov 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting of Gujarat Winding Systems Limited (the Company) held on November 19, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|Gujarat Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025. Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 01:00 PM and concluded at 01:45 PM. Outcome of the same attached herewith.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|13 Aug 2025
|1. Appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s. Nirav S. Shah & Co , Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to approval of members in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting or Annual General Meeting. The meeting commenced at 01:30 p.m. and concluded at 02:00 pm
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Gujarat Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 7th August, 2025 to transact the following business: 1. Considered and Approved unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025. 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Mr. Jitendra Parmar, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y 2024-25. The unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2025 are attached herewith. The meeting commenced at 12:00 p.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.