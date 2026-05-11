Board Meeting 11 May 2026 5 May 2026

Audited Results Financial Results for Quarter & Year ended on March 31, 2026 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING, DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 AND SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER & YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:11.05.2026)

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2026 29 Jan 2026

Gujarat Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) Regulation 33 and other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 4 2026 to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Further inform that the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company by Designated Person and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from Jnauary 1 2026 till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.02.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2025 19 Nov 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting of Gujarat Winding Systems Limited (the Company) held on November 19, 2025.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Gujarat Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025. Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 01:00 PM and concluded at 01:45 PM. Outcome of the same attached herewith.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 13 Aug 2025

1. Appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s. Nirav S. Shah & Co , Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to approval of members in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting or Annual General Meeting. The meeting commenced at 01:30 p.m. and concluded at 02:00 pm

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025