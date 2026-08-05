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Gulf Lloyds India Ltd Balance Sheet

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66.37
(-5.00%)
Aug 5, 2026|09:02:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.32

4.65

Net Worth

9.33

4.66

Minority Interest

Debt

8.94

6.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.02

Total Liabilities

18.32

11.62

Fixed Assets

1.73

0.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.04

Networking Capital

15.63

9.97

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.7

5.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.17

9.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-1.52

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.04

-2.77

Cash

0.89

0.67

Total Assets

18.32

11.62

Gulf Lloyds (India) : related Articles

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