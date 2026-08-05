Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹59.91
Prev. Close₹63.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.87
Day's High₹59.91
Day's Low₹59.91
52 Week's High₹100
52 Week's Low₹63.06
Book Value₹40.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
9.32
4.65
Net Worth
9.33
4.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
35.68
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
35.68
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
108.4
|0
|1,14,459.3
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.2
|40
|25,704
|220.06
|1.07
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
250.1
|27.3
|17,857.14
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
355.65
|25.64
|15,369.76
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
234.45
|27.78
|11,267.76
|71.8
|4.2
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
910 Gala Empire Drive in Road,
Thaltej Road,
Gujarat - 380054
Tel: 079 3528 9495
Website: http://www.gulflloydsgroup.com
Email: info@gulflloydsgroup.com
301 The Centrium,
3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),
Mumbai-400 070
Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Gulf Lloyads Industrial Services (India) Private Limited dated September 26, 2014, with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subseq...
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Reports by Gulf Lloyds India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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