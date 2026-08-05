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Gulf Lloyds India Ltd Share Price Live

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59.91
(-5.00%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.91
  • Day's High59.91
  • 52 Wk High100
  • Prev. Close63.06
  • Day's Low59.91
  • 52 Wk Low 63.06
  • Turnover (lac)2.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gulf Lloyds India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹59.91

Prev. Close

₹63.06

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.87

Day's High

₹59.91

Day's Low

₹59.91

52 Week's High

₹100

52 Week's Low

₹63.06

Book Value

₹40.89

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gulf Lloyds India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gulf Lloyds (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Gulf Lloyds (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:00 PM
Jul-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Gulf Lloyds India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.32

4.65

Net Worth

9.33

4.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026

Gross Sales

35.68

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

35.68

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.29

Gulf Lloyds India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

108.4

01,14,459.3402.9701,580.5156.41

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

95.2

4025,704220.061.073,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

250.1

27.317,857.14116.270481.3731.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

355.65

25.6415,369.76154.60286.1659.95

Rites Ltd

RITES

234.45

27.7811,267.7671.84.2497.9953.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gulf Lloyds India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

910 Gala Empire Drive in Road,

Thaltej Road,

Gujarat - 380054

Tel: 079 3528 9495

Website: http://www.gulflloydsgroup.com

Email: info@gulflloydsgroup.com

Registrar Office

301 The Centrium,

3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),

Mumbai-400 070

Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Gulf Lloyads Industrial Services (India) Private Limited dated September 26, 2014, with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subseq...
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Reports by Gulf Lloyds India Ltd

Company FAQs

The Gulf Lloyds India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹59.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gulf Lloyds India Ltd is ₹40.31 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Gulf Lloyds India Ltd is 0 and 1.54 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gulf Lloyds India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gulf Lloyds India Ltd is ₹63.06 and ₹100 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Gulf Lloyds India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -33.62%.
The shareholding pattern of Gulf Lloyds India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.08 %

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