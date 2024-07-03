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Handson Global Management HGM Ltd Company Summary

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55.34
(-5.45%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Handson Global Management HGM Ltd Summary

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Limited was initially incorporated as private limited company as Codec Communications Private Limited in 1989. The name of the Company was changed to HOV Services Private Limited on February 27, 2006. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to HOV Services Limited on March 9, 2006.

The name of the Company was changed from HOV Services Limited to HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Limited effective August 7, 2025 with due approval from the Registrar of Companies. The Company commenced its operations on January 10, 1989. The Company operates as a hybrid between various investment portfolios and a diversified services including data entry services, software development, support services, etc.

HGMs genesis began by strategically positioning itself in the IT-BPO space through both acquisition and organic growth. In its more recent history, we have entered into the environmental protection industry. HOVS, through its indirect subsidiary, is designing and developing advanced solutions for solving problems related to erosion control, soil stabilization, environment conservation and construction in infrastructure projects, as well as in the application sectors of roads, railways, rivers, channels, landfills, coastal protection & civil construction.

We are reviewing promising opportunities in the environment protection space, more specifically in the area of coastal protection.On April 29, 2011, the Company got merged with its indirect subsidiary HOV Services LLC with SOURCECORP, Inc., a portfolio company of Apollo Management V, L.P. The merged entity called SourceHOV LLC, reflecting the union of the two companies and our expanded capabilities.SourceHOV is a provider of end-to-end business process outsourcing solutions with highly customized services as well as specialized knowledge-based processing and consulting solutions. The company offers clients in information-intensive industries, such as healthcare, financial services, legal, public sector, and transportation, the solutions to manage their information and document intensive business processes and the solutions to fulfill certain specialized knowledgebased processing and consulting requirements, enabling these organizations to concentrate on their core competencies.Hov Services recently entered into the environmental protection space through a newly created indirect subsidiary, HOV Environment Solutions Private Limited (HOV ESPL) to design and develop advanced solutions for solving problems related to erosion control, soil stabilization, environment conservation and construction in infrastructure projects, as well as in the application sectors of roads, railways, rivers, channels, landfills, coastal protection & civil construction.
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