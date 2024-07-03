Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹57.55
Prev. Close₹58.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.61
Day's High₹60
Day's Low₹55
52 Week's High₹82.4
52 Week's Low₹43.6
Book Value₹29.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.7
P/E12.58
EPS4.46
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.2
15.08
10.47
7.89
Net Worth
31.8
27.68
23.07
20.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.05
9.65
10.97
12.54
yoy growth (%)
4.17
-11.99
-12.54
-8.05
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.26
-5.81
-6.78
-8.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.01
2.56
2.79
1.97
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.62
-0.55
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.86
-0.75
-0.81
-0.58
Working capital
-2.09
1.99
0.64
-7.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.17
-11.99
-12.54
-8.05
Op profit growth
1.57
2.11
128.26
20
EBIT growth
15.58
-9.38
50.21
14.58
Net profit growth
-202.29
-206.46
564.3
-881.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
59.48
22.47
16.12
12.06
10.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.48
22.47
16.12
12.06
10.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.48
2.28
1.76
3.9
1.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.4
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.6
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,151.3
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.76
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,503.4
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Parvinder S Chadha
E D & Wholetime Director
Vikram Negi
WTD & Executive Director
Sunil Rajadhyaksha
Independent Non Exe. Director
H S Anand
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Puri
VP / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Bhuvanesh Sharma
3rd Floor Sharad Arcade,
Pune Satara Road Bibwewadi,
Maharashtra - 411037
Tel: 91-20-24231623
Website: http://www.hovsltd.com
Email: bhuvanesh.sharma@hovsltd.com; investor.relations@h
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Limited was initially incorporated as private limited company as Codec Communications Private Limited in 1989. The name of the Company was changed to HOV Services Priva...
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Reports by Handson Global Management HGM Ltd
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