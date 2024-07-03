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Handson Global Management HGM Ltd Share Price Live

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55.34
(-5.45%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.55
  • Day's High60
  • 52 Wk High82.4
  • Prev. Close58.53
  • Day's Low55
  • 52 Wk Low 43.6
  • Turnover (lac)5.61
  • P/E12.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.71
  • EPS4.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Handson Global Management HGM Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹57.55

Prev. Close

₹58.53

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.61

Day's High

₹60

Day's Low

₹55

52 Week's High

₹82.4

52 Week's Low

₹43.6

Book Value

₹29.71

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.7

P/E

12.58

EPS

4.46

Divi. Yield

0

Handson Global Management HGM Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2025

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30 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:28 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.21%

Foreign: 50.21%

Indian: 0.20%

Non-Promoter- 49.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Handson Global Management HGM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.6

12.6

12.6

12.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.2

15.08

10.47

7.89

Net Worth

31.8

27.68

23.07

20.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10.05

9.65

10.97

12.54

yoy growth (%)

4.17

-11.99

-12.54

-8.05

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.26

-5.81

-6.78

-8.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.01

2.56

2.79

1.97

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.62

-0.55

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.86

-0.75

-0.81

-0.58

Working capital

-2.09

1.99

0.64

-7.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.17

-11.99

-12.54

-8.05

Op profit growth

1.57

2.11

128.26

20

EBIT growth

15.58

-9.38

50.21

14.58

Net profit growth

-202.29

-206.46

564.3

-881.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

59.48

22.47

16.12

12.06

10.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.48

22.47

16.12

12.06

10.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.48

2.28

1.76

3.9

1.35

Handson Global Management HGM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.4

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.6

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,151.3

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.76

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,503.4

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Handson Global Management HGM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Parvinder S Chadha

E D & Wholetime Director

Vikram Negi

WTD & Executive Director

Sunil Rajadhyaksha

Independent Non Exe. Director

H S Anand

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Puri

VP / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Bhuvanesh Sharma

Registered Office

3rd Floor Sharad Arcade,

Pune Satara Road Bibwewadi,

Maharashtra - 411037

Tel: 91-20-24231623

Website: http://www.hovsltd.com

Email: bhuvanesh.sharma@hovsltd.com; investor.relations@h

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Limited was initially incorporated as private limited company as Codec Communications Private Limited in 1989. The name of the Company was changed to HOV Services Priva...
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Reports by Handson Global Management HGM Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Handson Global Management HGM Ltd share price today?

The Handson Global Management HGM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd is ₹69.70 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd is 12.58 and 3.47 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Handson Global Management HGM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd is ₹43.6 and ₹82.4 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd?

Handson Global Management HGM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.48%, 3 Years at 3.65%, 1 Year at -20.95%, 6 Month at -14.89%, 3 Month at 7.50% and 1 Month at -9.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Handson Global Management HGM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.58 %

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