AGM 12/09/2025 To convene 37 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 12, 2025 through VC/OAVM; The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 10,2025 to September 12, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 37th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025) Proceedings of 37th AGM of the HGM held on September 12, 2025 through video conference. Attached voting results and Scrutinizer Report on 37th AGM on September 12, 2025 of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/09/2025)