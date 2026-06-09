Handson Global Management HGM Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.2
15.08
10.47
7.89
Net Worth
31.8
27.68
23.07
20.49
Minority Interest
Debt
1.41
1.05
1.42
3.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.56
20.56
0
0
Total Liabilities
53.77
49.29
24.49
23.55
Fixed Assets
9.49
9.57
10.39
10.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.83
20.84
0.66
0.98
Networking Capital
15.92
7.91
8.63
8.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.33
8.28
6.1
5.2
Debtor Days
188.7
Other Current Assets
4.72
1.74
4.58
5.09
Sundry Creditors
-2.32
-0.83
-0.93
-0.67
Creditor Days
24.31
Other Current Liabilities
-1.81
-1.28
-1.12
-0.89
Cash
7.51
10.97
4.81
2.85
Total Assets
53.75
49.29
24.49
23.55
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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