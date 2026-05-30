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Handson Global Management HGM Ltd Board Meeting

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55.34
(-5.45%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

HOV Services CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202622 May 2026
Handson Global Management (HGM)Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Q4 & FY 2025-26 Financial Results and Request of certain promoters for re-classification of their shareholdings to public category
Board Meeting14 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Handson Global Management (HGM)Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the Q3 & nine months period ended December 31 2025. Outcome of board meeting approving results and material RPTS (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Handson Global Management (HGM)Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for Q2 and six month period ended September 30 2025. Financial Results for half year ended Sept 30 2025 Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202514 Aug 2025
HOV Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a potential acquisition through its US based wholly owned subsidiary in Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered Autonomous Medical Coding Platform in revenue cycle management(RCM) space. Find attached outcome of Board meeting along with Press Release for an acquisition. Attached outcome of Board meeting approved an acquisition along with Press Release. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2025)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
HOV Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consider inter-alia the Q1 FY 2025-26 financial results of the Company. Enclosed outcome of HGM Board meeting held on August 14, 2025 along with Q1 FY 2026 Results, Audit Report, Investor Information and Press Release. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2025)

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