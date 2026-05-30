Board Meeting 30 May 2026 22 May 2026

Handson Global Management (HGM)Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Q4 & FY 2025-26 Financial Results and Request of certain promoters for re-classification of their shareholdings to public category

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Handson Global Management (HGM)Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the Q3 & nine months period ended December 31 2025. Outcome of board meeting approving results and material RPTS (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Handson Global Management (HGM)Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for Q2 and six month period ended September 30 2025. Financial Results for half year ended Sept 30 2025 Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2025 14 Aug 2025

HOV Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a potential acquisition through its US based wholly owned subsidiary in Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered Autonomous Medical Coding Platform in revenue cycle management(RCM) space. Find attached outcome of Board meeting along with Press Release for an acquisition. Attached outcome of Board meeting approved an acquisition along with Press Release. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025