Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Hindustan Construction Company Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Hindustan Construction Company Limited (500185) RECORD DATE 16.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 13 (Thirteen) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.20/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 118 (One Hundred and Eighteen) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/03/2024 DR-739/2023-2024 Full amount Payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.03.2024)