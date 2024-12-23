|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|13 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|13:118
|20
|13:118 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Hindustan Construction Company Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Hindustan Construction Company Limited (500185) RECORD DATE 16.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 13 (Thirteen) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.20/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 118 (One Hundred and Eighteen) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/03/2024 DR-739/2023-2024 Full amount Payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.03.2024)
The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.