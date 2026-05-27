Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. 2. Proposal for issue of Bonus Equity Shares subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 3. Recommendation of Final Dividend on the equity shares if any for the financial year 2025-26 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In the event of declaration of dividend the holders of 1% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares shall be entitled to receive dividend in priority to the equity shareholders in accordance with the terms of issue of the preference shares and applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Outcome of the Board Meeting in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2026 24 Apr 2026

Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting heldtoday i.e. Friday, 24th April,

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2026 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 Fixation of Record date for sub division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Dec 2025 23 Dec 2025

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) proposal of sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each b) proposal for increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting for considering the proposal of sub-division (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.12.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Consideration and approval of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half-year ended 30th September, 2025 Consideration and approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2025 12 Jun 2025