|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. 2. Proposal for issue of Bonus Equity Shares subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 3. Recommendation of Final Dividend on the equity shares if any for the financial year 2025-26 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In the event of declaration of dividend the holders of 1% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares shall be entitled to receive dividend in priority to the equity shareholders in accordance with the terms of issue of the preference shares and applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Outcome of the Board Meeting in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2026
|24 Apr 2026
|Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting heldtoday i.e. Friday, 24th April,
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2026 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 Fixation of Record date for sub division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Dec 2025
|23 Dec 2025
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) proposal of sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each b) proposal for increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting for considering the proposal of sub-division (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Consideration and approval of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half-year ended 30th September, 2025 Consideration and approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|1 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jun 2025
|12 Jun 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting
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