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Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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1,234.9
(1.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

352.55

462.94

686.21

656.09

yoy growth (%)

-23.84

-32.53

4.59

-3.54

Raw materials

-211.97

-290.89

-462.78

-437.3

As % of sales

60.12

62.83

67.44

66.65

Employee costs

-18.45

-22.09

-30.35

-29.8

As % of sales

5.23

4.77

4.42

4.54

Other costs

-90.92

-107.71

-152.26

-146.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.78

23.26

22.18

22.26

Operating profit

31.19

42.23

40.81

42.9

OPM

8.84

9.12

5.94

6.53

Depreciation

-14.1

-14.73

-16.08

-15.37

Interest expense

-23.27

-27.53

-37.57

-37.01

Other income

10.03

9.52

9.52

8.94

Profit before tax

3.84

9.48

-3.31

-0.53

Taxes

-1.25

-3.92

2.93

3.19

Tax rate

-32.63

-41.42

-88.51

-595.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.58

5.55

-0.38

2.65

Exceptional items

0

0

2.31

0

Net profit

2.58

5.55

1.92

2.65

yoy growth (%)

-53.41

188.02

-27.41

66.87

NPM

0.73

1.2

0.28

0.4

Hind.Urban Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

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