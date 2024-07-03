Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,234.9
Prev. Close₹1,222.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.29
Day's High₹1,234.9
Day's Low₹1,234.9
52 Week's High₹1,234.9
52 Week's Low₹330.26
Book Value₹586.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)890.91
P/E28.61
EPS43.17
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Preference Capital
83.85
81.38
79.09
76.95
Reserves
380.71
382.45
385.36
395.87
Net Worth
466
465.27
465.89
474.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
352.55
462.94
686.21
656.09
yoy growth (%)
-23.84
-32.53
4.59
-3.54
Raw materials
-211.97
-290.89
-462.78
-437.3
As % of sales
60.12
62.83
67.44
66.65
Employee costs
-18.45
-22.09
-30.35
-29.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.84
9.48
-3.31
-0.53
Depreciation
-14.1
-14.73
-16.08
-15.37
Tax paid
-1.25
-3.92
2.93
3.19
Working capital
6.59
103.04
-48.4
-36.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.84
-32.53
4.59
-3.54
Op profit growth
-26.13
3.47
-4.88
-8.91
EBIT growth
-26.74
8.07
-6.09
-5.45
Net profit growth
-53.41
188.02
-27.41
66.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
538.5
517.63
577.25
730.04
534.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
538.5
517.63
577.25
730.04
534.36
Other Operating Income
7.52
10.63
7.39
9.85
6.6
Other Income
28.41
5.49
7.64
6.71
6.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
34,971.7
|151.66
|1,55,877.14
|330.46
|0
|2,707.35
|1,161.24
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,944.2
|96.61
|1,47,153.41
|1,783.65
|0.57
|3,162.41
|369.78
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
903
|105.86
|1,42,218.64
|411.56
|0.14
|3,128.5
|52.16
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
386
|85.21
|1,34,407.65
|1,282.68
|0.36
|12,310.37
|76.15
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,614.15
|96.89
|1,28,707.29
|311.4
|0.5
|4,108.7
|379.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Raghavendra Anant Mody
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S S Bhuwania
Executive Director & MD
Deepak Kejriwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shiv Shanker Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepika Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratan Lal Nangalia
Kanchenjunga 7th Floor,
18 Barakhamba Road,
Delhi - 110001
Tel: 91-11-23310001-05
Website: http://www.hindusthanurban.com
Email: investors@thehindusthangroup.co.in; huil@thehindus
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on October 17, 1959. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of manufacturing & selling electrical conductor, insulator products and also...
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Reports by Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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