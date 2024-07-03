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Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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1,234.9
(1.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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No Chart Data Available

  • Open1,234.9
  • Day's High1,234.9
  • 52 Wk High1,234.9
  • Prev. Close1,222.7
  • Day's Low1,234.9
  • 52 Wk Low 330.26
  • Turnover (lac)28.29
  • P/E28.61
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value586.1
  • EPS43.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)890.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

₹1,234.9

Prev. Close

₹1,222.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹28.29

Day's High

₹1,234.9

Day's Low

₹1,234.9

52 Week's High

₹1,234.9

52 Week's Low

₹330.26

Book Value

₹586.1

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

890.91

P/E

28.61

EPS

43.17

Divi. Yield

0

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:36 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 24.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Preference Capital

83.85

81.38

79.09

76.95

Reserves

380.71

382.45

385.36

395.87

Net Worth

466

465.27

465.89

474.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

352.55

462.94

686.21

656.09

yoy growth (%)

-23.84

-32.53

4.59

-3.54

Raw materials

-211.97

-290.89

-462.78

-437.3

As % of sales

60.12

62.83

67.44

66.65

Employee costs

-18.45

-22.09

-30.35

-29.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.84

9.48

-3.31

-0.53

Depreciation

-14.1

-14.73

-16.08

-15.37

Tax paid

-1.25

-3.92

2.93

3.19

Working capital

6.59

103.04

-48.4

-36.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.84

-32.53

4.59

-3.54

Op profit growth

-26.13

3.47

-4.88

-8.91

EBIT growth

-26.74

8.07

-6.09

-5.45

Net profit growth

-53.41

188.02

-27.41

66.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

538.5

517.63

577.25

730.04

534.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

538.5

517.63

577.25

730.04

534.36

Other Operating Income

7.52

10.63

7.39

9.85

6.6

Other Income

28.41

5.49

7.64

6.71

6.29

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

34,971.7

151.661,55,877.14330.4602,707.351,161.24

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,944.2

96.611,47,153.411,783.650.573,162.41369.78

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

903

105.861,42,218.64411.560.143,128.552.16

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

386

85.211,34,407.651,282.680.3612,310.3776.15

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,614.15

96.891,28,707.29311.40.54,108.7379.8

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Raghavendra Anant Mody

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S S Bhuwania

Executive Director & MD

Deepak Kejriwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shiv Shanker Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepika Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratan Lal Nangalia

Registered Office

Kanchenjunga 7th Floor,

18 Barakhamba Road,

Delhi - 110001

Tel: 91-11-23310001-05

Website: http://www.hindusthanurban.com

Email: investors@thehindusthangroup.co.in; huil@thehindus

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on October 17, 1959. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of manufacturing & selling electrical conductor, insulator products and also...
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Reports by Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1234.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd is ₹890.91 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd is 28.61 and 2.11 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd is ₹330.26 and ₹1234.9 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd?

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.48%, 3 Years at 38.48%, 1 Year at 242.68%, 6 Month at 204.91%, 3 Month at 164.22% and 1 Month at 5.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 24.77 %

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