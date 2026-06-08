Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.7
-21.29
4.67
-2.59
Op profit growth
111.76
-28.17
-7.15
-7.99
EBIT growth
590.64
-82.91
-10.54
-6.1
Net profit growth
-94.63
2,425.36
-131.24
-753.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.91
5.06
5.55
6.25
EBIT margin
6.79
0.96
4.45
5.21
Net profit margin
-0.15
-2.87
-0.08
0.29
RoCE
4.18
0.66
4.37
5.77
RoNW
-0.04
-0.93
-0.03
0.14
RoA
-0.02
-0.49
-0.02
0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-22.77
-214.55
0
13.89
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-203.79
-305.32
-121.37
-98.09
Book value per share
3,123.18
3,115.63
2,772.43
2,769.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
-27.25
-0.48
0
10.65
P/CEPS
-3.04
-0.34
-1.48
-1.5
P/B
0.23
0.03
0.06
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
10.72
9.79
7.6
6.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-23.04
7.2
Tax payout
-22.63
-22.31
-55.02
-192.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
113.83
114.1
112.04
130.5
Inventory days
82.49
60.83
34.3
37.39
Creditor days
-90
-87.99
-80.65
-78.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.89
-0.11
-0.82
-0.94
Net debt / equity
0.56
0.56
0.58
0.5
Net debt / op. profit
4.28
9.08
6.07
4.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.06
-66.13
-67.76
-67.06
Employee costs
-4.92
-5.68
-4.65
-4.6
Other costs
-21.09
-23.1
-22.02
-22.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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