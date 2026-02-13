|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Split Date
|Record Date
|Face Value (before split)
|Face Value (after split)
|Split
|29 Dec 2025
|13 Mar 2026
|13 Mar 2026
|10
|2
|Sub-division/split of the existing equity shares such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each Authorized, Subscribed, Issued and fully paid-up,be sub-divided/ split into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Twoonly) each Authorized, Subscribed, Issued and fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu with each other in all respects by alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws. The Record Date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be intimated in due course. Fixation of Record date for sub division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HINDUSTHAN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE LTD (539984) RECORD DATE 13.03.2026 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 13/03/2026 DR-839/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE799B01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/03/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs.2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.01.2026) New ISIN : INE799B01025 Source : NSDL (09.03.2026) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20260219-7 dated February 19, 2026, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code HINDUSTHAN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE LTD (539984) New ISIN No. INE799B01025 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 13-03-2026 (DR- 839/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.03.2026)
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