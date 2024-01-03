To the Members of Hy-Tech Engineers Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Hy-Tech Engineers Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2026, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2026 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexures thereto, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to standalone financial statement and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the

Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except for the matters stated in paragraph ix(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and relevant provisions of the Act;

(v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2026 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2026 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(vi) The Observations relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph (ii) above;

(vii) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements; and

(viii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Reporting accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

(ix) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as

amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the

explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigation, which would impact its financial position; b) The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard for material foreseeable losses, if any, on the long-term contracts including derivative contracts; The Company did not have any long -term derivative contracts c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. Hence the question of reporting delay in depositing dues does not arise.

d) (i)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed by us that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and

(ii) above, contain any material misstatement;

e) The final dividend proposed with respect to previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable to the extent it applies to payment of dividend f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. However, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to the database level as described in Note 53 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled. The audit trail, where enabled, has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention

For G.M Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 104767W Atul Shah Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 39569 Date : July 14, 2026 UDIN: 26039569LYBYJM6588

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report on even date, to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including

quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) The Company has formulated a program of verification by which all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company are being verified in a phased manner during the year, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to such program, Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on verification conducted during the year as compared with the book records;

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company;

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2026 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

(ii)

(a) Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of verification is appropriate and the frequency of verification is reasonable. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory noticed on physical verification as compared to the book of account;

(b) During the year under audit, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company and of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed;

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in mutual funds and equity instruments. In our opinion, the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. We have been informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard;

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the manufacturing activities of the Company.We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufacture of its products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete;

(vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with

appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues payable were in arrears as at March 31, 2026, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on March 31, 2026, on account of dispute;

There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments

under the Income Tax Act, 1961; Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in

the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender;

(c) The Company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements and the procedures performed by us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for the long term purposes;

(e) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements and the procedures performed by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further

Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) convertible during the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed

or reported during the year;

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report; (c) No whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year; (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards; (xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors. We have been informed that no such transactions have been entered into with persons connected with directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) As per the information provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per definition of Group Contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; and

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in schedule VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.