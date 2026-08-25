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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
41.77
41.77
0.37
0.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.31
59.53
81.89
71.03
Net Worth
122.08
101.3
82.26
71.4
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
189.4
161.38
137.71
133.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
189.4
161.38
137.71
133.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.03
5.33
3.47
3.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
5,230
|61.57
|1,44,975.6
|543.01
|1.26
|3,374.93
|284.91
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
2,347.8
|84.09
|61,932.77
|115.84
|0.21
|1,567.22
|195.47
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
2,140
|102.79
|59,418.9
|146.98
|0.4
|3,698.37
|125.38
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,875
|66.66
|55,652.04
|158.62
|0.12
|2,227.63
|309.31
Indo-MIM Ltd
INDOMIM
891.4
|71.14
|44,078.03
|223.17
|0
|1,003.11
|46.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hemant Tukaram Mondkar
Executive Director
Surekha Hemant Mondkar
Non Executive Director
Ashwin Hemant Mondkar
Independent Director
Vivek Sadashiv Patwardhan
Independent Director
Satish Kulkarni
Independent Director
Chetan Ramesh Sapre
Addtnl Independent Director
Nandeeta Amit Vengsarkar Wagh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sai Yashwant Ranadive
Plot No.A-160 Main Road,
Wagle Industrial Estate,
Maharashtra - 400604
Tel: +91 22 4097 1916
Website: http://www.hy-techengineers.com
Email: hytechcs@hy-techengineers.com
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Summary
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Reports by Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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