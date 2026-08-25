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Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd Share Price Live

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Futures

Option

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Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

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Divi. Yield

-

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Aug, 2026|01:04 AM

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Share PriceShare Price

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

41.77

41.77

0.37

0.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.31

59.53

81.89

71.03

Net Worth

122.08

101.3

82.26

71.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

189.4

161.38

137.71

133.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

189.4

161.38

137.71

133.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.03

5.33

3.47

3.61

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

5,230

61.571,44,975.6543.011.263,374.93284.91

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

2,347.8

84.0961,932.77115.840.211,567.22195.47

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

2,140

102.7959,418.9146.980.43,698.37125.38

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,875

66.6655,652.04158.620.122,227.63309.31

Indo-MIM Ltd

INDOMIM

891.4

71.1444,078.03223.1701,003.1146.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hemant Tukaram Mondkar

Executive Director

Surekha Hemant Mondkar

Non Executive Director

Ashwin Hemant Mondkar

Independent Director

Vivek Sadashiv Patwardhan

Independent Director

Satish Kulkarni

Independent Director

Chetan Ramesh Sapre

Addtnl Independent Director

Nandeeta Amit Vengsarkar Wagh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sai Yashwant Ranadive

Registered Office

Plot No.A-160 Main Road,

Wagle Industrial Estate,

Maharashtra - 400604

Tel: +91 22 4097 1916

Website: http://www.hy-techengineers.com

Email: hytechcs@hy-techengineers.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd

Company FAQs

The Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Aug ‘26
Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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