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IIFL Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

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344.3
(1.26%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:19:55 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

61.99

61.57

61.11

60.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,157.55

1,546.66

1,089.14

888.42

Net Worth

2,219.54

1,608.23

1,150.25

949.21

Minority Interest

Debt

806.25

984.49

307.96

336.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

17.12

5.24

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,042.91

2,597.96

1,458.21

1,285.5

Fixed Assets

151.2

90.32

110.55

161.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

421.04

188.41

109.06

157.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

26.33

26.25

19.36

17.43

Networking Capital

-2,394.69

-3,045.59

-2,077.62

-3,230.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

35.21

37.94

18.44

22.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,945.02

1,775.45

1,250.52

1,000

Sundry Creditors

-2.32

-1.61

-1.7

-0.96

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4,372.6

-4,857.37

-3,344.88

-4,252.64

Cash

3,904.54

4,382.66

2,801.76

3,691.44

Total Assets

2,108.42

1,642.05

963.11

797.08

IIFL Capital Services : related Articles

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Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

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