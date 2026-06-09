IIFL Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
61.99
61.57
61.11
60.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,157.55
1,546.66
1,089.14
888.42
Net Worth
2,219.54
1,608.23
1,150.25
949.21
Minority Interest
Debt
806.25
984.49
307.96
336.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.12
5.24
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,042.91
2,597.96
1,458.21
1,285.5
Fixed Assets
151.2
90.32
110.55
161.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
421.04
188.41
109.06
157.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.33
26.25
19.36
17.43
Networking Capital
-2,394.69
-3,045.59
-2,077.62
-3,230.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
35.21
37.94
18.44
22.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,945.02
1,775.45
1,250.52
1,000
Sundry Creditors
-2.32
-1.61
-1.7
-0.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,372.6
-4,857.37
-3,344.88
-4,252.64
Cash
3,904.54
4,382.66
2,801.76
3,691.44
Total Assets
2,108.42
1,642.05
963.11
797.08
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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