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IIFL Capital Services Ltd Share Price Live

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341.7
(0.50%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:52 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open340.2
  • Day's High342.9
  • 52 Wk High411.3
  • Prev. Close340
  • Day's Low340.2
  • 52 Wk Low 240.4
  • Turnover (lac)26.56
  • P/E19.93
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value88.26
  • EPS17.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,649.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

IIFL Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

₹340.2

Prev. Close

₹340

Turnover(Lac.)

₹26.56

Day's High

₹342.9

Day's Low

₹340.2

52 Week's High

₹411.3

52 Week's Low

₹240.4

Book Value

₹88.26

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,649.76

P/E

19.93

EPS

17.03

Divi. Yield

0

IIFL Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2025

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4 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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10 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 16 Feb, 2026

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7 May 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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IIFL Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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IIFL Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.87%

Non-Promoter- 21.90%

Institutions: 21.90%

Non-Institutions: 47.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

IIFL Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

61.99

61.57

61.11

60.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,157.55

1,546.66

1,089.14

888.42

Net Worth

2,219.54

1,608.23

1,150.25

949.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,420.03

2,405.02

2,161.28

1,352.08

1,232.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,420.03

2,405.02

2,161.28

1,352.08

1,232.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

183.07

162.41

70.01

18.3

84.23

IIFL Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

GROWW

189.86

73.041,19,135.6541.360962.7813.33

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

821.15

53.5749,406.79-48.930.73937.43132.05

360 ONE WAM Ltd

360ONE

1,054.9

108.5642,914.93248.46025.28182.95

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

325.7

29.0729,734.09351.457.581,443.7567.9

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

1,539.8

49.2327,919.119.110.91172.14113.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IIFL Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rekha Warriar

Managing Director

R Venkataraman

E D & Wholetime Director

Narendra Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anand Bathiya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shamik Das Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Viswanathan Krishnan

CS / CO / Head

Meghal Shah

Registered Office

IIFL House Sun Infotech Park,

PNoB-23 RNo16V Thane Indl Area,

Maharashtra - 400604

Tel: 91-22-4103 5000

Website: http://www.indiainfoline.com

Email: secretarial@iifl.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

IIFL Capital Services Limited, formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited, promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Nirmal Jain and Mr. Venkataraman Rajamani was incorporated in March 21, 1996. ...
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Reports by IIFL Capital Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the IIFL Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The IIFL Capital Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹341.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is ₹10649.76 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is 19.93 and 3.85 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IIFL Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is ₹240.4 and ₹411.3 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

IIFL Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.31%, 3 Years at 72.53%, 1 Year at -0.82%, 6 Month at 9.48%, 3 Month at 14.56% and 1 Month at -4.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.87 %
Institutions - 21.90 %
Public - 47.23 %

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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

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+91 9892691696

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Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

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