Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹340.2
Prev. Close₹340
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.56
Day's High₹342.9
Day's Low₹340.2
52 Week's High₹411.3
52 Week's Low₹240.4
Book Value₹88.26
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,649.76
P/E19.93
EPS17.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
61.99
61.57
61.11
60.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,157.55
1,546.66
1,089.14
888.42
Net Worth
2,219.54
1,608.23
1,150.25
949.21
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,420.03
2,405.02
2,161.28
1,352.08
1,232.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,420.03
2,405.02
2,161.28
1,352.08
1,232.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
183.07
162.41
70.01
18.3
84.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
GROWW
189.86
|73.04
|1,19,135.6
|541.36
|0
|962.78
|13.33
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
821.15
|53.57
|49,406.79
|-48.93
|0.73
|937.43
|132.05
360 ONE WAM Ltd
360ONE
1,054.9
|108.56
|42,914.93
|248.46
|0
|25.28
|182.95
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
325.7
|29.07
|29,734.09
|351.45
|7.58
|1,443.75
|67.9
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
1,539.8
|49.23
|27,919.1
|19.11
|0.91
|172.14
|113.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rekha Warriar
Managing Director
R Venkataraman
E D & Wholetime Director
Narendra Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anand Bathiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shamik Das Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Viswanathan Krishnan
CS / CO / Head
Meghal Shah
IIFL House Sun Infotech Park,
PNoB-23 RNo16V Thane Indl Area,
Maharashtra - 400604
Tel: 91-22-4103 5000
Website: http://www.indiainfoline.com
Email: secretarial@iifl.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
IIFL Capital Services Limited, formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited, promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Nirmal Jain and Mr. Venkataraman Rajamani was incorporated in March 21, 1996. ...
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Reports by IIFL Capital Services Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.