Board Meeting 7 May 2026 4 May 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instrument / securities Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 7, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.05.2026)

Board Meeting 4 May 2026 28 Apr 2026

IIFL Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations; (b) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from April 01 2026 to May 06 2026 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board meeting held on May 4, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.05.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Mar 2026 24 Mar 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 24, 2026.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

IIFL Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations; (b) Declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026 if any and fixation of record date relating thereto; (c) Any other business. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from January 01 2026 to February 12 2026 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. February 10, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

IIFL Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations; (b) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from October 01 2025 to November 09 2025 (both days inclusive). This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, November 07, 2025 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, as required under SEBI Listing Regulations. In this regard, please find enclosed the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report. The aforesaid results have been uploaded on the websites of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, and are also available on the Companys website at www.iiflcapital.com Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2025 17 Sep 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 17, 2025.

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2025 23 Jul 2025