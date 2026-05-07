|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2026
|4 May 2026
|Inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instrument / securities Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 7, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2026
|28 Apr 2026
|IIFL Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations; (b) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from April 01 2026 to May 06 2026 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board meeting held on May 4, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Mar 2026
|24 Mar 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 24, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|IIFL Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations; (b) Declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026 if any and fixation of record date relating thereto; (c) Any other business. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from January 01 2026 to February 12 2026 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. February 10, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|IIFL Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations; (b) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from October 01 2025 to November 09 2025 (both days inclusive). This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, November 07, 2025 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, as required under SEBI Listing Regulations. In this regard, please find enclosed the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report. The aforesaid results have been uploaded on the websites of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, and are also available on the Companys website at www.iiflcapital.com Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 Sep 2025
|17 Sep 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 17, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|28 Jul 2025
|23 Jul 2025
|IIFL Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations; (b) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from July 01 2025 to July 30 2025 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 28, 2025 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.07.2025)
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.