Convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and related matters Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:09.05.2026) Corrigendum to Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on June 01, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.05.2026) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on June 01, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.06.2026) Voting results and Scrutinizers report for the Extra -Ordinary General Meeting held on June 01, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)