|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2025
|24 Aug 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we are enclosing copies of newspaper advertisement published on Sunday, August 24, 2025 regarding dispatch of the Notice of 30th AGM of IIFL Capital Services Limited together with Annual Report for the FY 2024-25. Proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of IIFL Capital Services Limited held on September 16, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2025) Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 30th Annual General Meeting of IIFL Capital Services Limited (the Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.