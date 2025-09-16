Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we are enclosing copies of newspaper advertisement published on Sunday, August 24, 2025 regarding dispatch of the Notice of 30th AGM of IIFL Capital Services Limited together with Annual Report for the FY 2024-25. Proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of IIFL Capital Services Limited held on September 16, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2025) Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 30th Annual General Meeting of IIFL Capital Services Limited (the Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2025)