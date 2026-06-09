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IKOMA Technologies Limited Balance Sheet

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60.08
(1.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:12:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

22.77

22.77

17.37

17.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.79

-13.37

-18.49

-17.93

Net Worth

8.98

9.4

-1.12

-0.55

Minority Interest

Debt

2.94

5.1

1.2

0.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.92

14.5

0.08

0.18

Fixed Assets

11.92

4.14

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.04

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.72

4.52

0.07

0.05

Inventories

0

4.83

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.07

37.92

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

30.21

2.56

0.08

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-32.62

-38.18

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-12.39

-2.61

-0.01

-0.03

Cash

0.7

5.79

0.01

0.12

Total Assets

11.9

14.49

0.08

0.17

Vuenow Infratech : related Articles

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