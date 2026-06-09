IKOMA Technologies Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
22.77
22.77
17.37
17.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.79
-13.37
-18.49
-17.93
Net Worth
8.98
9.4
-1.12
-0.55
Minority Interest
Debt
2.94
5.1
1.2
0.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.92
14.5
0.08
0.18
Fixed Assets
11.92
4.14
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.72
4.52
0.07
0.05
Inventories
0
4.83
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.07
37.92
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
30.21
2.56
0.08
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-32.62
-38.18
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.39
-2.61
-0.01
-0.03
Cash
0.7
5.79
0.01
0.12
Total Assets
11.9
14.49
0.08
0.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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