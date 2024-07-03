iifl-logo

IKOMA Technologies Limited Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
58.91
(1.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open56.61
  • Day's High58.91
  • 52 Wk High105
  • Prev. Close57.76
  • Day's Low56.61
  • 52 Wk Low 13.81
  • Turnover (lac)159.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

IKOMA Technologies Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

₹56.61

Prev. Close

₹57.76

Turnover(Lac.)

₹159.94

Day's High

₹58.91

Day's Low

₹56.61

52 Week's High

₹105

52 Week's Low

₹13.81

Book Value

₹4.22

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IKOMA Technologies Limited Corporate Action

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2025

arrow

6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

IKOMA Technologies Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IKOMA Technologies Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:36 AM
May-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 62.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

IKOMA Technologies Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

22.77

22.77

17.37

17.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.79

-13.37

-18.49

-17.93

Net Worth

8.98

9.4

-1.12

-0.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-47.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

34.69

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.06

-0.13

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

0.07

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-47.18

Op profit growth

-1.92

-53.12

261.36

78.38

EBIT growth

-1.83

-52.78

257.19

78.38

Net profit growth

-1.83

-52.78

257.19

78.38

View Ratios

No Record Found

IKOMA Technologies Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,874.95

49.35,33,088.183,560.920.9847,190.86541.77

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

227.95

59.3647,528.03212.2706,648.442.5

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

20.67

24.924,965.23389.90.631,171.7613.71

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

351.6

75.7824,828.26276.440.052,378.11109.77

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,268.05

20.2921,654.81219.840.876,963.98481.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IKOMA Technologies Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sandeep Kumar

Executive Director

Manjusha Rahul Bhargav

Non Executive Director

Subimol Abhilash Mural

Managing Director

Rahul Bhargav

Independent Director

Vandana Chib

Additional Executive Director

Paras Chand Jain

Additional Director

Bhavesh Bhairaram Lohar

Additional Director

Amit Balgotra

Additional Director

Jatin.

Additional Director

Anil Kumar Kothari

Registered Office

Industrial Assurance Building,

3rd Floor Churchgate,

Maharashtra - 400020

Tel: 91-022-22820663/26556355/22826630

Website: https://www.vuenowinfratech.co.in/

Email: goodvalueirrigationltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

147 M G Road 3rd Flo,

3rd Flr Opp Jehanagi, Art Gallery Fort,

Mumbai-400023

Tel: 91-22-22635000/1/2/3

Website: www.computechsharecap.com

Email: marketing@comptechsharecap.com

Summary

Vuenow Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as Good Value Irrigation Limited on September 27, 1993 in Maharashtra. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vuenow Infratech Limited...
Read More

Reports by IKOMA Technologies Limited

Company FAQs

What is the IKOMA Technologies Limited share price today?

The IKOMA Technologies Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of IKOMA Technologies Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IKOMA Technologies Limited is ₹136.68 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of IKOMA Technologies Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of IKOMA Technologies Limited is 0 and 13.94 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IKOMA Technologies Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IKOMA Technologies Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IKOMA Technologies Limited is ₹13.81 and ₹105 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of IKOMA Technologies Limited?

IKOMA Technologies Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.93%, 3 Years at 131.31%, 1 Year at -37.04%, 6 Month at 49.75%, 3 Month at 252.54% and 1 Month at 17.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IKOMA Technologies Limited?

The shareholding pattern of IKOMA Technologies Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 37.72 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 62.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IKOMA Technologies Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.