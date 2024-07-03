Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹56.61
Prev. Close₹57.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹159.94
Day's High₹58.91
Day's Low₹56.61
52 Week's High₹105
52 Week's Low₹13.81
Book Value₹4.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
22.77
22.77
17.37
17.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.79
-13.37
-18.49
-17.93
Net Worth
8.98
9.4
-1.12
-0.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-47.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
34.69
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.06
-0.13
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0.07
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-47.18
Op profit growth
-1.92
-53.12
261.36
78.38
EBIT growth
-1.83
-52.78
257.19
78.38
Net profit growth
-1.83
-52.78
257.19
78.38
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,874.95
|49.3
|5,33,088.18
|3,560.92
|0.98
|47,190.86
|541.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
227.95
|59.36
|47,528.03
|212.27
|0
|6,648.4
|42.5
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
20.67
|24.9
|24,965.23
|389.9
|0.63
|1,171.76
|13.71
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
351.6
|75.78
|24,828.26
|276.44
|0.05
|2,378.11
|109.77
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,268.05
|20.29
|21,654.81
|219.84
|0.87
|6,963.98
|481.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sandeep Kumar
Executive Director
Manjusha Rahul Bhargav
Non Executive Director
Subimol Abhilash Mural
Managing Director
Rahul Bhargav
Independent Director
Vandana Chib
Additional Executive Director
Paras Chand Jain
Additional Director
Bhavesh Bhairaram Lohar
Additional Director
Amit Balgotra
Additional Director
Jatin.
Additional Director
Anil Kumar Kothari
Industrial Assurance Building,
3rd Floor Churchgate,
Maharashtra - 400020
Tel: 91-022-22820663/26556355/22826630
Website: https://www.vuenowinfratech.co.in/
Email: goodvalueirrigationltd@gmail.com
147 M G Road 3rd Flo,
3rd Flr Opp Jehanagi, Art Gallery Fort,
Mumbai-400023
Tel: 91-22-22635000/1/2/3
Website: www.computechsharecap.com
Email: marketing@comptechsharecap.com
Summary
Vuenow Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as Good Value Irrigation Limited on September 27, 1993 in Maharashtra. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vuenow Infratech Limited...
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