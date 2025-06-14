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IKOMA Technologies Limited EGM

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60.08
(1.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:55:00 PM

Vuenow Infratech CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Jun 20255 Jul 2025
This is to inform you about the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Financial Year 2025-2026 of Vuenow Infratech Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 5th July, 2025, at 01:30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the business set forth in the Notice of the EGM. Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration Rules), 2014, as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is providing e-voting facility to the Members to cast their votes on all the resolutions set out in the Notice convening the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). The EGM Notice has been dispatched to all members on Friday, 13th June, 2025 whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :14.06.2025) This Corrigendum to the Notice of the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for FY 2025-2026-Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2025) In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 01:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-visual means(OAVM) In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 01:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-visual means(OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2025)

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