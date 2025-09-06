The notice to be sent to the members thereto of the Company and exchange(s) for convening the 31st (Thirty First) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th day of September, 2025 through video conferencing or other audio-video means Pursuant to Regulation 42 and all other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Register of members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September, 2025 to 29th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2025) BRIEF PROCEEDINGS OF 31ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING(AGM) OF VUENOW INFRATECH LIMITED HELD ON MONDAY, 29TH SEPTEMBER, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Submission of Voting Results of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vuenow Infratech Limited as per Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2025)