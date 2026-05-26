Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

Quarterly Results & Audited Results. Ikoma Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2026. Ikoma Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agendas as mentioned in the attached file. Further, the aforesaid meeting was originally scheduled to be held today; however, due to certain personal exigencies, the same has been rescheduled to 28th May, 2026. In this regard, the Company has already filed the requisite disclosure with the Stock Exchange(s) within the prescribed timelines. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.05.2026) Ikoma Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agendas as mentioned in the attached file. Further, the aforesaid meeting was originally scheduled to be held today; however, due to non-availability of Directors, the same has been rescheduled to 29th May, 2026. In this regard, the Company has already filed the requisite disclosure with the Stock Exchange(s) within the prescribed timelines. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 7 Apr 2026 25 Mar 2026

Quarterly Results & Inter alia, to consider and approve inter alia, the following agendas: 1. Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, right issue, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company 2. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. 3. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company Ikoma Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter ended December 2025 and any other business as the Board may deem fit. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.04.2026). This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, April 07, 2026 vide Video-Conferencing or other Audio-visual means (OAVM) have inter-alia considered and approved the matters as enclosed herewith. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.04.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2025 11 Dec 2025

Rights Issue & Right Issue of Equity Shares We wish to inform you that due to the non-availability of the Managing Director, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, has been postponed until further notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.12.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Quarterly Results Vuenow Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2025 or any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, 14th November, 2025 inter alia considered and approved the agendas as disclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 25 Aug 2025

Inter alia, to consider and approve inter alia, the following agendas: 1. Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, right issue, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Discussion on proposal relating to a potential acquisition of entities. The said acquisition, if approved by the Board, would be subject to the execution of definitive agreements and fulfillment of applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. 3. Convening of a Shareholders Meeting (General Meeting / Postal Ballot), to seek approval of the shareholders for fund-raising. 4. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Vuenow Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agendas as mentioned in the attached file. The meeting of the Board of Directors, which was originally scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th August, 2025, stands postponed. The said meeting has now been rescheduled and will be held on Tuesday, 02nd September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.08.2025) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, September 02, 2025, vide Video-Conferencing or other Audio-visual means (OAVM) have inter-alia considered and approved the matters as per the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2025)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 11 Aug 2025

Quarterly Results-Vuenow Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Vuenow Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 and any other matters with the permission of the Chair, as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/08/2025) The said meeting has now been rescheduled to Friday, 22nd August, 2025, inter alia, to transact the following business: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, 22nd August, 2025 inter alia considered and approved the matters as disclosed in the outcome. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, 22nd August, 2025 inter alia considered and approved the unaudited standalone results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.08.2025) With reference to your communication regarding the delay in submission of financial results under Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, please find attached the clarification. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2025 16 Jul 2025

Change in Registered Office Address Passing of Resolution by Circulation

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2025 13 Jun 2025