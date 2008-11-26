Indage Restaurants & Leisure Ltd Management Discussions

Indage Restaurants & Leisure Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
INDAGE RESTAURANTS AND LEISURE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OVERVIEW:
The Restaurant Industry in India is an important industry to the Indian
Economy. It is one of the highest foreign exchange earners to the country
as well as one of the largest employers both directly and indirectly.
The Restaurant Industry in India is a very profitable business. It is
directly linked to tourism industry and growth in the tourism industry
leads to growth of Restaurant Industry. The government initiatives and
varied business opportunities have acted as boon to Restaurant Business in
India. Some initiatives undertaken by the government are Athithi Devo
Bhava & Incredible India.
The diverse culinary habits, wide range of Cuisines and diverse cooking
techniques are some of the main factors which contribute to this industry.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS:
The Restaurant Industry had been going at a steady rate till it hit a
roadblock due to Global Recession. The Global Economy is recovering at a
slow pace and has yet not reached the pre recession position. In addition
to this, the India has been battling its own set of problems such as
political instability, high inflation and uncertainty in economic policies.
All of these issues are collectively having an impact on the Indian Economy
thus resulted in slowing down the growth rate.
Two primary factors continue to hamper growth in the food service Industry-
consumer confidence and the rising food prices. According to a report from
the Asian Development Bank (ADB) worldwide food prices have risen by an
average of 31.2 per cent in the first two months of 2011 compared to year-
ago levels. As such, the report looks at the effects of a 30 per cent
average increase in the global prices of food in 2011 from the 2010 level.
The report also assumes the food price shock is temporary and hence assumes
5 per cent decline in global food prices in 2012. The biggest factor
pushing prices is the cost of producing and marketing crops. The
combination of rising prices and fall in number of customers has
contributed to slack in the restaurant business and subsequent fall in
margins.
However, the Industry has definitely seen some improvement in terms of
growth in the past one year and with the proper backing from the Government
by way of policies and better infrastructure facilities, the Industry
should be back to its earlier rate of growth soon.
You may recall that the deadliest terrorists attacks on Mumbai in year
November, 2008 have severally affected the restaurant business very badly
and which has resulted into a loss of best of the profitable opportunities.
The number of people visiting the Restaurants has reduced, due to which the
profits of the Company have reduced considerably. This has impacted on the
Company operations which ultimately have disturbed the business and
resulted into huge losses.
The Company too had suffered due to the said recession and terrorists
attacks. The Management wishes to inform that there is a Ray of Hope and
will always strive for the betterment of the Company. The Industry
Structure has started to undergo changes and the management is undertaking
various measures for the recovery of the Company.
OUTLOOK:
The National Restaurant Associations - Restaurant Performance Index is
positive and hence the optimistic outlook is predicted. Your Company is
expecting their sales to be higher in coming months. Most of the Restaurant
operators expect the economic conditions to improve in next six months but
at present the market conditions is quite stable.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND RISK MANAGEMENT:
Even Hotel and Restaurant Industry is entirely dependent upon the services
it offers to the public. Every Company in this business needs to identify
and access the risks and manage them effectively.
The Company has to verify that the food and beverages served to the guests
are of proper quality and non contaminated. There is also the need to
maintain the ambience of the restaurant and that the security of the guests
is also one of the important factor which affects the Restaurant Business,
specially after such heinous incidents of 26/11/2008.
Internal control systems are an integral part of the organization. They
play a vital role in identifying and controlling any business risks. The
Company is taking all steps necessary for maintaining a strong internal
control system and ensures adequate disclosures are made to achieve the
same.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING PERFORMANCE
The market conditions and various factors have affected the Company
Operations and have hugely suffered the performance of the Company.
The Company is yet to make significant recovery from its downfall in 2008.
However as the entire industry is dealing with similar problems, it is
expected that progress shall be made once the problems faced by the
industry are resolved.
OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS
The Restaurant Industry in India has undergone significant changes. The
standard of living of people in India has also increased. The eating habits
and preferences of people in India have seen a shift from the typical
Indian food to continental and various other cuisines. The Industry is
experiencing a new era because of change in the attitude of the consumers
who wishes to try a new variety of dishes and foods items. Thus, the
Restaurant Industry now has opportunity for expansion and diversification.
Nowadays, the young generation is opting for Hotel Management courses as
the potential in such Industry is increasing extensively. The career
opportunities is also increasing thereby a pool of talent is generated with
wide and variety of profitable ideas.
There are various risk factors that could adversely affect the business.
These include increasing competition, rising food prices and general
inflation, possible power and water shortage, supply and liquidity
constraints. Lack of certainty in Government policies and future economic
scenario adds to the woes of the Industry. As the restaurant industry is
the most affected from the rising food costs, there is need for assurance
from the Government of some positive steps in this direction.
However, the countrys largely young population is likely to substantially
contribute to the growth of the business with their increasing disposable
income. Also the business is expected to pick up once the economic
situation improves.
ON A CONCLUDING NOTE:
The Company is looking to resolve all its internal problems at the earliest
including the removal of suspension of its trading at the exchange and is
confident of doing so with your support. The Company is looking forward to
a brighter future and hopes to regain all its past glory and once again be
on the path of speedy growth.