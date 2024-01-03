Indian Aluminium Company Ltd Share Price directors Report
INDIAN ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Shareholders
Your Directors would like to present the 69th Annual Report, together with
the audited accounts for the financial year April 2006 to March 2007.
Financial Results:
(Rs. Thousand)
April 2006- April 2005-
March 2007 March 2006
Sales and Operating Revenues 876,001 729,664
Of which exports 102,727 101,457
Operating profit (profit before Depreciation, 10,142 19,595
Interest and Tax)
Interest 3,615 2,570
Depreciation 36,066 34,622
Profit/(Loss) before tax (29,539) (17,597)
Tax - Current NIL 4,345
- Deferred (5,443) (9,166)
- Fringe Benefit 468 551
Profit/(Loss) after tax (24,564) (13,327)
Sales and Operating Revenues stood at Rs.876,001 thousand (previous year
Rs.729,664 thousand). Net Loss was Rs.24,564 thousand (previous year Net
Loss Rs.13,327 thousand).
Dividend:
Since your Company has not made any profit, your Directors have not
recommended any dividend.
Corporate Developments:
Hindalco Industries Ltd., the holding company of Indal, holds approximately
97.06% of the share capital of the Company, as on 31 March 2007.
Operational Review:
Your Company has consistently focussed on value-added products and made
inroads into new markets. The major highlights:
* With increased demand in the Pharma sector, production volumes grew at
2942 tonnes during FY07 as against 2451 tonnes in FY06, registering a
growth of 20%.
* Your Company widened its customer base by developing new customers in the
export and domestic markets.
* Overall delivery performance improved from 90% in 2005-06 to over 94%.
* Customer complaint settlement time reduced significantly from 65 days in
2005-06 to 50 days in 2006-07.
Programmes on 5S - Housekeeping and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) were
launched during the year to meet the stringent quality standards of pharma
customers.
Engineering Achievements:
Major Engineering activities completed include:
* Installation of Bending System in the Rolling Mill with reversing and
separating operations, thereby improving foil quality in terms of shape.
* Complete revamp of Furnace-1 which has helped reduce energy consumption.
* Installation of 13 Nos. Turbo Ventilators on the Poly Extruder machine to
improve working conditions on the shop floor.
* New Dry Air System for the Foil Rolling Mill which prevents moisture
getting into the foil, and eliminates the possibility of any corrosion.
* Procurement of New Chill Roll for the Poly Extruder.
* Installation of New DC Drive in the Paper Laminator machine.
Corporate Governance:
Your Company re-affirms its commitment to the standards of corporate
governance.
Human Resource Development and Industrial Relations:
Your Company recognises the value of people as its most valuable asset and
believes that your Companys employees are central to its sustainable
success.
Industrial Relations have remained cordial throughout the year with good
co-operation from all Operatives in improving the overall performance of
the Plant.
The plant has remained accident free over the last few years including
2006-07. It has achieved 2.64 million accident free man-hours up to 31
March 2007.
Corporate Social Responsibility:
Your Company continues to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable
development with new initiatives and consistent improvements in the
economic, environmental and social aspects of the business.
In line with the Social Vision of the Aditya Birla Group your Company has
played an active role in various social activities for making a difference
to the surrounding community.
Quality, Environment Protection and Pollution Control:
Your Company was presented the Appreciation Award from the National
Safety Council for obtaining OHSAS:18001 (1999) Certification.
Surveillance audit for ISO: 9001 (2000), ISO 14001 (1996) and OHSAS: 18001
Systems certifications were carried out successfully by the certification
body BVQI.
Investor Services:
In terms of the provisions of Section 205C of the Companies Act, 1956, your
Company transferred an amount of Rs.21,27,613.00 to the Investor Education
and Protection Fund, relating to amounts lying as unclaimed dividend for
more than seven years from the due date.
Directors:
Mr. A.K. Agarwala and Mr. A.L. Mudaliar retire by rotation from the Board
in accordance with Article 117 of the Articles of Association of the
Company and are eligible for re-appointment.
Board of Directors:
Your Companys Board includes six Non-Executive Directors, of which, three
Directors are independent directors. The Board met four times during the
year.
Audit Committee:
Your Company has an audit committee at the Board level. The Committee acts
as a link between the management, the statutory auditors and the Board of
Directors and oversees die financial reporting process. All members of the
Committee are Non-Executive Directors. The Chairman is an independent
director with sound financial and accounting knowledge.
The details of the composition of the Committee are as follows:
Name of Director Nature of Director Audit Committee
Meetings
Held Attended
Mr. P.K. Choksey, Chairman Independent Director 2 2
Mr. A.K. Agarwala, Member Non-executive Director 2 2
Mr. A.L. Mudaliar, Member Independent Director 2 1
Mr. B.L. Shah, Member Non-executive Director 2 2
The Audit Committee met twice, on 28 April 2006 and 27 November 2006. The
Committee recommended the approval and adoption of the annual accounts for
the financial year 2005-06 and reviewed the Accounts for the seven months
ended 31 October 2006.
Auditors:
At the Annual General Meeting held on 11 July 2006, the members had
appointed Messrs. Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of
your Company, at a remuneration as may be mutually agreed upon between the
Board of Directors and the Auditors. Accordingly, it was agreed to pay
Rs.4,50,000/ to Messrs. Price Waterhouse as auditors of the Company from
the conclusion of the sixty-eighth Annual General Meeting to the conclusion
of the next Annual General Meeting. Messrs. Price Waterhouse, being
eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
Subsidiaries:
The Company has no subsidiary company.
Appendices:
Energy Conservation and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo, details are
given in Appendix-I.
Information in terms of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read
with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975-NIL.
Disclosures in compliance with Accounting Standard-18 on Related Party
Disclosures form a part of this Annual Report.
Directors Responsibility Statement:
The Audited Accounts containing Financial Statements for the financial year
ended 31 March 2007 are in full conformity with the requirements of the
Companies Act, 1956. Your Directors believe that the Financial Statements
reflect fairly, the form and substance of transactions carried out during
the year and reasonably present your Companys financial condition and
results of operations.
Your Directors further confirm that:
(i) In the presentation of the annual accounts, applicable accounting
standards have been followed;
(ii) The accounting policies have been consistently applied and reasonable,
prudent judgement and estimates are made so as to give a true and fair view
of the state of affairs of your Company as at 31 March 2007 and of the
profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2007;
(iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of your Company and for
preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; and
(iv) The annual accounts of your Company have been prepared on a going
concern basis.
Appreciation:
Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation of the assistance
and support provided by the financial institutions and banks associated
with your Company.
Your Directors recognise the commitment and contribution of your Companys
employees.
Your involvement as shareholders is greatly valued.
For and on behalf of the Board
Place: Mumbai Askaran Agarwala
Dated: 5th May, 2007 Chairman
A. Conservation of Energy:
* As part of Energy savings programme, kilowatt hours per tonne consumed
was lower at 2498 kWhrs/tonne against 2916 kWhrs/tonne in the previous
year.
B. Technology:
* Please refer to Form-B.
Appendix-I:
C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:
Foil exported from Kollur was marginally lower at 440 tonnes (FY06 449
tonnes) on account of vacating export capacities in favour of more
remunerative domestic loads.
The focus was on export of Light Gauge Foil, Lidding Foil and Plain
Pharmaceutical Foil. The major markets serviced were Syria, Lebanon, Dubai,
Turkey and Iran. New customers were successfully developed for Light Gauge
and Pharmaceutical Foil in Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. We expect regular
orders from these customers.
Going forward, the main thrust will remain on exporting Light Gauge,
Lidding and Pharmaceutical foil to these countries. Our target is to
substantially increase volumes.
Foreign Exchange used and earned:
2006-2007 2005-2006
Rs. Thousand Rs. Thousand
Earnings on account of Export 102,727 101,457
Outgo on account of Imports, Commission 15,291 36,215
Net foreign exchange earned/(spent) 87,436 65,242
FORM-A
Disclosure of particulars with respect to conservation of energy:
A. Power & Fuel Consumption:
2006-2007 2005-2006
1. Electricity:
a) Purchased (For Production):
Units - 000 kWh 7189 7277
Total Rs. million 26.21 29.5
Rate Rs./kWh 3.65 4.05
b) Own Generation:
i) Through Diesel Generator:
Unit - 000 kWh 160.4 26.8
Total Rs. million 1.88 0.24
Rate Rs./kWh 11.70 8.85
2. Others:
a) Low Sulphur Heavy Stock (LSHS) - -
Quantity - tonne
Total Rs. million
Cost Rs./tonne
(b) High Speed Diesel (HSD):
Quantity - kilo litre 56.77 9.64
Total Rs. million 1.88 0.24
Cost Rs./kilo litre 33.07 24.62
(c) Light Diesel Oil (LDO):
Quantity - kilo litre - -
Total Rs. million
Cost Rs./kilo litre
Power consumption (kWh/t) 2498 2916
B. Consumption per unit of production:
Products Electricity Fuel Oil
kWh/tonne Kg/tonne
2006-07 2005-06 2006-07 2005-06
Foil & foil laminates 2498 2916 16.07 3.3
FORM-B
Disclosure of particulars with respect to technology absorption:
Research and Development (R&D):
1. Specific areas in which R&D carried out by the Company:
a) Roll Grinding Practices:
To improve the overall productivity of the Rolling mill, speed improvement
was brought about by experimenting with various grit of grinding wheels and
grinding practices.
b) Modification in Annealing practices:
To improve the quality of light gauge foil, annealing practices were
modified after carrying out extensive research work. The annealing
temperature and cycle time were experimented to achieve better
machinability of the foil.
c) Coolant Oil Hygiene:
Acceptable levels of Contamination percentage were established through
experimentation to avoid excess, oil carry over in the foil.
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above R&D:
a) Productivity in the rolling mill improved by over 5% consequent to the
changes made in the roll grinding practices.
b) Improved quality of Blister RGF. No major rejections on account of
excess oil carry over on the surface of the foil.
c) Improved quality of light gauge foil. Customer satisfaction rating from
the major customers improved from 76% to 86%.
3. Future plan of action:
Developmental work is underway to reduce the cost of Blister coating
without affecting quality.
4. Expenditure on R&D:
Expenditure during the financial year was 1,75,000/-approximately.
Technology - absorption, adaptation & innovation:
Technology support was obtained from Hindalco Industries Limited Corporate
Technology Cell for improving the rolling productivity and in the
improvement of Light Gauge Foil quality.