|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|8 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 02.07.2024
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.Read More
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.72% in the September quarter, compared to 2.89% in the June quarter.Read More
The order confirms a tax refund amounting to ₹123.87 Crore, including interest under Section 244A, for the assessment year 2021-22.Read More
The provision coverage ratio also increased to 96.96% as of the June quarter, up from 96.85% in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.