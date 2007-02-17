Infrax Renewable Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1.25
1
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
14.52
0.89
1.4
Net Worth
15.77
1.89
1.4
Minority Interest
Debt
6.99
3.02
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.82
4.91
1.4
Fixed Assets
4.8
0.15
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
17.13
3.52
0.72
Inventories
12.72
5.75
3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.39
0.23
0.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.76
0.87
0.46
Sundry Creditors
-2.12
-0.74
-1.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.62
-2.59
-1.66
Cash
0.85
1.21
0.66
Total Assets
22.8
4.9
1.4
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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