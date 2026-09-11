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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1.25
1
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
14.52
0.89
1.4
Net Worth
15.77
1.89
1.4
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,955
|40.49
|5,44,155.04
|4,455.26
|0.96
|36,024.07
|541.71
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
205.35
|51.73
|42,815.89
|155.62
|0.83
|4,302.81
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
396.95
|62.61
|28,059.38
|121.7
|0.04
|2,266.28
|109.66
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,433.05
|22.89
|24,472.56
|265.36
|0.77
|5,481.86
|481.02
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
19.92
|21.19
|24,059.38
|269.53
|0.53
|1,230.26
|13.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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402-403 R K Prime-2 Mahapuja-,
Dham Chok 150 Ft Rd Malviyana.,
Gujarat - 360004
Tel: +91 78740 74000
Website: https://infraxrenewable.com
Email: investor@infraxrenewable.com
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Infrax Renewable Ltd
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