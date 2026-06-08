To the Members of Interarch Building Solutions Limited (formerly known as Interarch Building Products Limited) Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the financial statements of Interarch Building Solutions Limited (formerly known as Interarch Building Products Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, Ourincluding the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition for Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) contracts 1. Obtained an understanding of the Companys process to portion of business is estimate contract obligations and revenue, including the processes for identifying performance obligations and assessing the timing of revenue recognition. The Companys significant undertaken through Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) contracts. Revenue from these contracts is recognized over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". 2. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over revenue recognition under the input method in accordance with Ind AS 115.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition for Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) contracts 3. Selected sample of contracts to evaluate the appropriateness of contract obligation identification, accuracy of project costs recorded, the reasonableness of cost-to-complete estimates (including any change orders), and the appropriateness of revenue recognition, including the assessment of provisions for onerous contracts. We also conducted sample testing of related invoices to verify their accuracy. Due to the nature of the contracts, revenue recognition requires the application of the input method. This method is based on the proportion of contract costs incurred to date relative to the estimated total contract costs. This process requires significant identifying contractual obligations, and assessing the Companys rights to receive payments for performance completed to date. Additionally, there are risks associated with changes in project scope, adjustments to the contract price and recognition of the liability for loss making projects/onerous obligation. 4. Evaluated the impact of any changes in the scope of contracts on revenue recognition and the corresponding adjustments to estimates. As a result, the accuracy of revenue recognition and provisions for onerous contracts may be subject to substantial variation due to changes in judgments and estimates. Consequently, this matter has been identifiedas judgments made, and the impact of any a key audit matter in our audit of the financial statements. 5. Reviewed the adequacy and completeness of disclosures in the financial statements to check compliance with Ind AS 115, including the nature of revenue recognition policies, changessignificant in estimates on the financial statements.

AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, and our auditors report implementation and maintenance of adequate internal forfinancial controls, that were operating effectively ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about the Company in accordance whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error,

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial audit findings, statements. deficiencies in internal control that As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence to provide a basis thatis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or on the conditions that may cast significant Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant weany significant identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g); (g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) or Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 35(b) to the financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 43 to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 43 to the have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

As stated in note 47 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, as stated in Note 48 to the financial statements, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except for direct changes to database using certain access rights. Wherever audit trail is enabled, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software. Additionally, the audit trail in respect of the relevant prior year has not been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention, as stated in Note 48 to the financial statements.

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Re: Interarch Building Solutions Limited (formerly knows as Interarch Building Products Limited(‘the Company) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. (i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(i) (b) All Property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year 2024-25 in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (i) (c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(i) (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2025.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory including inventory lying with third parties at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 14(a) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all such loans to employees are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. (d) There are no amounts of loans granted to employees which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans granted to employees which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Particulars Amount (INR in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans provided during the year 109.90 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above loans 47.90

in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks or financials institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not made investment in, provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties except loan to employees which are as follow:

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of goods, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed dues in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (INR in Lakhs) * Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act,1994 Interest on Service Tax (Non- payment of interest on Service Tax demand on import of design charges under reverse charge) 125.37 FY2008-09 and FY2009-10 Assistant Commissioner Division II,CGST,Noida West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 VAT (non-production of documents in support of the VAT return) 312.06 FY2007-2008 to FY2009-2010 Senior Joint Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Kolkata Goa, Daman and Diu (Sales Tax) Act, 1964 Sales Tax (Higher duty demand on account of wrong classification of goods) 44.04 FY2001-2002 Bombay High Court at Goa Jharkhand Value Added Tax, 2005 VAT (including penalty) (Demand of tax and penalty on account of excess deduction of labour cost) 15.76 FY2008-2009 Joint commissioner of Commercial Tax, Jharkhand Pondur Panchayat, Tamil Nadu House Tax (Demand raised by Pondur Panchayat towards non payment of house tax) 13.92 FY2010-2011 to FY2022-2023 President (A) Executive Officer, Sriperumbudur Panchayat Union Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund 30.73 FY2007-2008 to FY2014-2015 Central Government Industrial Tribunal (CGIT)-cum-Labor Court, Lucknow Finance Act, 1994 Interest on Service Tax and Krishi Kalyan Cess (KKC) 143.36 FY2017-2018 to FY2021-2022 Commissioner Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Allahabad Jharkhand Value Added Tax, 2005 VAT (Demand of tax on account of disallowance of VAT) 60.37 FY2016-2017 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jharkhand Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including penalty) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 67.02 FY2017-2018 to FY2021-2022 CGST Appeals, Chennai

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (INR in Lakhs) * Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including interest and penalty) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 930.32 FY2017-2018 High Court, Uttarakhand Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including interest and penalty) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 74.45 FY2017-2018 to FY2021-2022 CGST Appeals, Rajasthan Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including interest and penalty) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 3.15 FY2017-2018 CGST Appeals, Gujarat Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including interest and penalty) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 96.90 FY2018-19 Assistant Commissioner, Vadodara Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including interest and penalty) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 94.03 FY2017-2018 SGST Appeals, Assam Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including interest and penalty) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 23.58 FY2018-19 Assistant Commissioner, SGST Tezpur Assam Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including interest and penalty) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 3.38 FY2018-19 Deputy commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 0.10 FY2019-20 Superintendent of Central Tax, Dadar Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 1.30 FY2019-20 Superintendent, CGST Division, Telangana Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST (including interest) on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 1.86 FY2019-20 Superintendent, CGST & Excise, Gujarat Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 1.52 FY2019-2020 Deputy commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 Short payments of RCM in respect of various Expenses paid during the Financial year FY2020-2021 14.34 FY2020-2021 Deputy commissioner of State Tax, UP Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 11.41 FY2020-2021 Assistant commissioner of State Tax, Assam Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 Interest on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 1.30 FY2020-2021 Assistant commissioner of State Tax, Goa Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST on account of disallowance of Input tax credit (‘ITC). 5.47 FY2020-2021 Assistant commissioner of State Tax, Karnataka

* Net of amounts paid under protest of Rs. 32.73 Lakhs.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution government or any government authority. (c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company . (x) (a) Money raised during the year by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in fixed deposits and held in monitoring account.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) (a) No fraud/material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 42 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 26 to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note to 26 the financial statements.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INTERARCH BUILDING SOLUTIONS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS INTERARCH BUILDING PRODUCTS LIMITED)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Interarch Building Solutions Limited (formerly known as Interarch Building Products Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY sufficient and appropriate toFOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls orderlythat were operating effectively and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectivelyin . all materialrespects Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating internaleffectively control over financial reporting criteria established by

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

Sd/- per Pravin Tulsyan Partner Membership Number: 108044 UDIN: 25108044BMIBFX3262