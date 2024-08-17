Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorSteel
Open₹1,724.2
Prev. Close₹1,703.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.37
Day's High₹1,727.9
Day's Low₹1,710
52 Week's High₹2,762.6
52 Week's Low₹1,600
Book Value₹524.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,875.87
P/E20.84
EPS81.61
Divi. Yield0.73
The order also includes an advance payment of 10 percent, which will be received along with the order confirmation.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, NLC India, etc.
The project, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be completed within six to eight months.
The landmark project involves the installation of a huge tyre manufacturing plant for a Gujarat-based firm, spanning a vast 3 million square feet of built-up space.
The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interest
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
22.44
17.55
15.85
15.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
728.98
427.08
383.43
302.89
Net Worth
751.42
444.63
399.28
318.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,260.7
|45.07
|3,08,359.52
|2,094
|0
|34,783
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
202.72
|14.98
|2,53,228.35
|4,659.74
|1.97
|37,916.21
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,156.3
|28.31
|1,17,901.78
|-143.48
|0.17
|15,935.07
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
183.78
|20.63
|76,001.67
|1,679.51
|1.28
|30,813.45
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
665.7
|20.1
|54,762.07
|891.57
|0.6
|10,826.47
|228.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sonali Bhagwati Dalal
Executive Director & MD
ARVIND NANDA
E D & Wholetime Director
GAUTAM SURI
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
ISHAAN SURI
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
VIRAJ NANDA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjiv Bhasin
Independent Non Exe. Director
MOHIT GUJRAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aditya Vij
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anoop Kumar Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NIDHI GOEL
Additional Director & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Kumar Garg
Farm No 8 Khasara No 56/23/2,
Dera Mandi Road Mandi Village,
New Delhi - 110047
Tel: +91-12041 70200
Website: http://www.interarchbuildings.com
Email: compliance@interarchbuildings.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Interarch Building Products Limited was originally incorporated as Luxalon Building Products Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, in New Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated ...
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Reports by Interarch Building Solutions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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