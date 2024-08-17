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Interarch Building Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

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1,714.7
(0.64%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,724.2
  • Day's High1,727.9
  • 52 Wk High2,762.6
  • Prev. Close1,703.8
  • Day's Low1,710
  • 52 Wk Low 1,600
  • Turnover (lac)23.37
  • P/E20.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value524.85
  • EPS81.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,875.87
  • Div. Yield0.73
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

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Interarch Building Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

₹1,724.2

Prev. Close

₹1,703.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹23.37

Day's High

₹1,727.9

Day's Low

₹1,710

52 Week's High

₹2,762.6

52 Week's Low

₹1,600

Book Value

₹524.85

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,875.87

P/E

20.84

EPS

81.61

Divi. Yield

0.73

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2025

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6 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.5

Record Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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Interarch Building Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

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The order also includes an advance payment of 10 percent, which will be received along with the order confirmation.

14 Jan 2026|12:29 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, NLC India, etc.

14 Jan 2026|08:13 AM
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Interarch Building Solutions Secures ₹90-Crore Order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions Secures ₹90-Crore Order from Rungta Mines

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The project, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be completed within six to eight months.

26 Aug 2025|09:39 AM
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Interarch Bags India’s Largest-Ever PEB Order Worth ₹300 Crore

Interarch Bags India’s Largest-Ever PEB Order Worth ₹300 Crore

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The landmark project involves the installation of a huge tyre manufacturing plant for a Gujarat-based firm, spanning a vast 3 million square feet of built-up space.

21 Apr 2025|08:04 PM
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Interarch Buildings Shares Close at ₹1195

Interarch Buildings Shares Close at ₹1195

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The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interest

26 Aug 2024|03:54 PM
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Interarch Building Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.43%

Non-Promoter- 10.45%

Institutions: 10.45%

Non-Institutions: 30.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

22.44

17.55

15.85

15.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

728.98

427.08

383.43

302.89

Net Worth

751.42

444.63

399.28

318.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

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Interarch Building Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,260.7

45.073,08,359.522,094034,783350.03

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

202.72

14.982,53,228.354,659.741.9737,916.21137.54

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,156.3

28.311,17,901.78-143.480.1715,935.07520.83

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

183.78

20.6376,001.671,679.511.2830,813.45140.89

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

665.7

20.154,762.07891.570.610,826.47228.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Interarch Building Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sonali Bhagwati Dalal

Executive Director & MD

ARVIND NANDA

E D & Wholetime Director

GAUTAM SURI

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

ISHAAN SURI

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

VIRAJ NANDA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjiv Bhasin

Independent Non Exe. Director

MOHIT GUJRAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aditya Vij

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anoop Kumar Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

NIDHI GOEL

Additional Director & Chief Executive Officer

Manish Kumar Garg

Registered Office

Farm No 8 Khasara No 56/23/2,

Dera Mandi Road Mandi Village,

New Delhi - 110047

Tel: +91-12041 70200

Website: http://www.interarchbuildings.com

Email: compliance@interarchbuildings.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Interarch Building Products Limited was originally incorporated as Luxalon Building Products Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, in New Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated ...
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Reports by Interarch Building Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Interarch Building Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Interarch Building Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1714.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd is ₹2875.87 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd is 20.84 and 3.24 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interarch Building Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd is ₹1600 and ₹2762.6 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd?

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.78%, 6 Month at -26.06%, 3 Month at -1.80% and 1 Month at -20.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.43 %
Institutions - 10.46 %
Public - 30.11 %

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